Ather teases voice command features for Halo helmet

Ather Energy is all set to unveil voice commands for its Halo helmets on August 30th, which is when they are celebrating Community Day. This would make Ather the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer to offer voice as a direct communication medium between the rider and the scooter.

As of now, it is not clear whether the brand will be integrating Google Assistant just like they have done with the Google Maps or whether they have developed a new assistant. We will have to wait for the Community Day for the brand to get further information on this.

This is the third Community Day that the brand will be celebrating, and it is now open to non-Ather owners as well. The theme for this year’s Ather Community Day is 'Technology that works like magic. The company says it focuses on the philosophy of building technologies that feel effortless, invisible, and reliable in day-to-day use.

Also Read : Ather 450 series likely to get cruise control update soon. Check details

2025 Ather Community Day: What should you expect?

Ather is set to present its new EL scooter platform, which will serve as the foundation for the company’s forthcoming range of budget-friendly electric scooters. Alongside this, the brand will reveal concept models, next-generation fast-charging systems, and the upgraded Ather Stack 7.0 software—slated for rollout to both new and existing customers. The upcoming event will also feature enhanced interactive zones, giving attendees direct engagement with Ather’s design, engineering, and software teams.

Last year’s Ather Community Day, held in April, saw the debut of the Ather Rizta—its first family-oriented scooter—along with the Halo helmet range and the introduction of Ather Stack 6.0 software. With the launch of the EL platform, the publicly listed company is targeting the entry-level e-scooter segment, going head-to-head with players like Vida, TVS, Bajaj, Ola Electric, and others. There’s also curiosity around whether Ather will explore Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) or adopt removable battery technology in its future products.

Ather 450S launched

Ather Energy has rolled out a new variant of its 450S electric scooter, offering greater range without compromising on performance. Equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack, the refreshed 450S delivers an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 161 km on a single charge. Priced at ₹1,45,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), it’s designed for riders who want the sporty appeal of the 450 platform, paired with the reassurance of longer riding distances.

The launch reinforces Ather’s strategy to broaden the 450 lineup. While the 450X continues as the flagship with advanced software capabilities, the latest 450S fills the space between the entry-level 2.9 kWh model and the high-end 450X. It retains the same performance DNA but makes it available to a wider customer base at a more attainable price point. The battery remains neatly housed in the scooter’s floorboard for optimal weight distribution and handling.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: