5 Neue Klasse tech that BMW showcased with the iX3 at CES 2026

BMW has used CES 2026 to present the iX3 as the first public demonstration of its Neue Klasse technology framework, outlining the digital, electric and driver-assistance systems that will be rolled out across its future model range. The carmaker said Neue Klasse technologies will be introduced in around 40 new or updated BMW models by 2027.

Rather than focusing on design, BMW positioned the iX3 at CES as a technology carrier, highlighting advances in software, voice interaction, electrification and charging. Take a look at the five highlight Neue Klasse technologies featured at the international show:

1. BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant gains Alexa+

The iX3 debuts the next-generation BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, now integrated with Amazon Alexa+. Built on a large language model, the system supports more natural voice interaction and can handle multiple queries in a single command, covering both vehicle functions and general information.

The assistant operates within the BMW Operating System X and the Panoramic iDrive interface, first shown at CES 2025. BMW said the Alexa+ integration will be rolled out from the second half of 2026 in Germany and the US across models running Operating System 9 and X.

2. Expanded in-car media and connectivity

BMW Operating System X also brings a broader in-car entertainment offering. The iX3 supports video streaming through a TiVo-powered Video App when stationary, alongside services such as Disney+. YouTube Music will be added to the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, which already hosts more than 85 apps globally.

Zoom video calling is available on the central display while parked, switching to audio-only once the vehicle is in motion. In-car gaming via AirConsole continues, including titles such as UNO Car Party and BMW-exclusive access to Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive.

Inside the cabin, the BMW iX3 gets a host of new features and software upgrades.

3. Sixth-generation eDrive and battery technology

The iX3 introduces sixth-generation BMW eDrive hardware developed for the Neue Klasse. In iX3 50 xDrive form, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup produces 469 bhp and 645 Nm of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

BMW said the new eDrive system reduces energy losses by 40 per cent compared to the previous generation. A new high-voltage battery with cylindrical cells offers a usable capacity of 108.7 kWh and a WLTP range of up to 805 km.

4. Faster charging and bidirectional capability

With 800V architecture, the iX3 supports DC fast charging at up to 400 kW, adding up to 372 km of range in 10 minutes, according to BMW. A 10–80 per cent charge takes about 21 minutes. The vehicle also supports bidirectional charging, including Vehicle-to-Load, Vehicle-to-Home and Vehicle-to-Grid functions.

In North America, the iX3 will feature an NACS-compatible charging port, with a CCS adapter included for wider network access.

5. New control architecture and driver assistance

BMW also highlighted its new “Heart of Joy" control unit, which manages drivetrain, braking, steering and energy recuperation. The system is designed to process data significantly faster than previous architectures and to maximise the use of regenerative braking.

A separate high-performance computer consolidates automated driving and parking functions. Optional highway assistance allows hands-free driving at speeds of up to 130 km/h, with additional urban assistance features planned through over-the-air updates.

Through its CES 2026 showcase, BMW positioned the iX3 as a technical preview of the Neue Klasse, offering an early look at the systems set to underpin the brand’s next generation of electric vehicles.

