Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta Spec Comparison: What's Different?

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta spec comparison: What’s different?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2026, 15:29 pm
  • The Skoda Kushaq facelift maintains its TSI engines while adding an eight-speed automatic and a rear massager. Starting at 10.99 lakh, it competes with the feature-rich Hyundai Creta in 2026.

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta Spec Comparison: What’s Different?
The compact SUV space is heating up with new launches set to make the category even more competitive. The launch of the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra and the facelifted MG Hector has brought new and refreshed competitors to the forefront of the segment. Skoda launched the facelift of its compact SUV, the Kushaq, on Tuesday. It will directly compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda Elevate, among others. However, the biggest rival would be the best-selling car in the segment, the Hyundai Creta. Let’s see how the Skoda Kushaq facelift would fare against the Hyundai Creta:

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Engine

The Skoda Kushaq is getting a cosmetic update. The compact SUV will remain mechanically the same. It still gets a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI engine producing approximately 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a newly-introduced eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine that produces 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 113.98 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.5L petrol engine that produces 113.1 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque. The compact SUV from the South Korean automaker gets three different transmissions as it is offered with a six-speed manual, an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT).

(Also read: Skoda unveils the Kushaq facelift; Pre-bookings now open)

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Features

The Skoda Kushaq facelift has multiple features including a panoramic sunroof, a 10.24-icnh digital cockpit, front parking sensors, LED headlights, taillights and foglamps, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, sequential rear turn indicators, dual-tone roof, more than 25 active and passive safety features, leatherette seats and sporty interior along with a first-in-class rear seat massager, among others.

The Hyundai Creta gets Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, wireless charger, drive modes, traction modes, paddle shifters, cruise control, front console armrest with storage, electric tailgate release, rear AC vents, a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and steering mounted audio controls, among others.

(Also read: Skoda Auto India crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in 25 years, marks 90% YoY growth)

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to be priced at 10.99 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.79 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2026, 15:29 pm IST

