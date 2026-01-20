Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta spec comparison: What’s different?

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Engine

The Skoda Kushaq is getting a cosmetic update. The compact SUV will remain mechanically the same. It still gets a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI engine producing approximately 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a newly-introduced eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1451 cc 1451 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 19 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.73 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault New Duster 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine that produces 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 113.98 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.5L petrol engine that produces 113.1 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque. The compact SUV from the South Korean automaker gets three different transmissions as it is offered with a six-speed manual, an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT).

(Also read: Skoda unveils the Kushaq facelift; Pre-bookings now open)

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Features

The Skoda Kushaq facelift has multiple features including a panoramic sunroof, a 10.24-icnh digital cockpit, front parking sensors, LED headlights, taillights and foglamps, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated front seats, a 10-inch infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels, sequential rear turn indicators, dual-tone roof, more than 25 active and passive safety features, leatherette seats and sporty interior along with a first-in-class rear seat massager, among others.

The Hyundai Creta gets Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, wireless charger, drive modes, traction modes, paddle shifters, cruise control, front console armrest with storage, electric tailgate release, rear AC vents, a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and steering mounted audio controls, among others.

(Also read: Skoda Auto India crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in 25 years, marks 90% YoY growth)

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to be priced at ₹10.99 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.79 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: