Skoda Unveils The Kushaq Facelift; Pre Bookings Now Open

Skoda unveils the Kushaq facelift; Pre-bookings now open

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2026, 12:17 pm
  • The newly unveiled Skoda Kushaq facelift adds new features, a Monte Carlo trim and retains engines. Pre-bookings are open ahead of the March launch.

Skoda Kushaq facelift
Skoda has introduced the newly facelifted Kushaq in the Indian markets.
Skoda Kushaq facelift
Skoda has introduced the newly facelifted Kushaq in the Indian markets.
Skoda Auto India has unveiled the Kushaq facelift. The update brings a fresh look to the SUV with cleaner lines, new features, and technology. However, there are no changes being made to the mechanical package. Pre-bookings for the SUV have been opened, and the launch is slated for March.

Skoda will now also be offering the Kushaq in a new top-spec Monte Carlo variant, which features added styling elements. Skoda is offering the 4-year Super Care warranty complimentary on the Kushaq, which can also be extended up to 6 years

Skoda Kushaq facelift: What has changed visually?

The Kushaq facelift now gets LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, and LED fog lamps as standard across all variants. Sequential rear turn indicators have also been added. The higher trims feature an illuminated front grille light band and illuminated Škoda lettering at the rear. Alloy wheels have now been made standard on the Kushaq facelift.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Feature list expanded

On the inside, the SUV receives a larger digital instrument cluster. Top variants are equipped with a 10.25-inch digital cockpit. The touchscreen infotainment system measures 25.6 cm and now includes an AI companion powered by Google.

New comfort features have been introduced as well. Select variants get 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation. A first-in-segment rear seat massager is also part of the updated feature list. Leatherette upholstery continues on higher trims.

The carmaker has now made the sunroof a standard fitment on the Kushaq, with a panoramic sunroof available on the higher trim range. Rain-sensing wipers, defoggers, auto-dimming IRVMs and rear wipers have also been made standard fitment on the SUV.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Safety credentials

Safety equipment remains a key focus. The Kushaq gets a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. Six airbags are standard across the range. Front parking sensors have been added, and higher variants offer over 40 active and passive safety features.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Engine and performance

Engine options remain unchanged. The 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a new 8-speed torque converter and the 7-speed DSG, depending on the engine.

Likewise, there are no changes to the platform or suspension setup. The Kushaq facelift continues to be based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture. However, Skoda is now offering all-wheel discs for the 1.5-litre variants of the SUV.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2026, 12:17 pm IST

