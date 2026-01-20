Skoda unveils the Kushaq facelift; Pre-bookings now open

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the Kushaq facelift . The update brings a fresh look to the SUV with cleaner lines, new features, and technology. However, there are no changes being made to the mechanical package. Pre-bookings for the SUV have been opened, and the launch is slated for March.

Skoda will now also be offering the Kushaq in a new top-spec Monte Carlo variant, which features added styling elements. Skoda is offering the 4-year Super Care warranty complimentary on the Kushaq, which can also be extended up to 6 years

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1451 cc 1451 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 19 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault New Duster 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Skoda Kushaq facelift: What has changed visually?

The Kushaq facelift now gets LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, and LED fog lamps as standard across all variants. Sequential rear turn indicators have also been added. The higher trims feature an illuminated front grille light band and illuminated Škoda lettering at the rear. Alloy wheels have now been made standard on the Kushaq facelift.

Also Read : Skoda to give a 4-year warranty as standard across its portfolio in India

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Feature list expanded

On the inside, the SUV receives a larger digital instrument cluster. Top variants are equipped with a 10.25-inch digital cockpit. The touchscreen infotainment system measures 25.6 cm and now includes an AI companion powered by Google.

New comfort features have been introduced as well. Select variants get 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation. A first-in-segment rear seat massager is also part of the updated feature list. Leatherette upholstery continues on higher trims.

The carmaker has now made the sunroof a standard fitment on the Kushaq, with a panoramic sunroof available on the higher trim range. Rain-sensing wipers, defoggers, auto-dimming IRVMs and rear wipers have also been made standard fitment on the SUV.

Also Read : Skoda Auto India crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in 25 years, marks 90% YoY growth

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Safety credentials

Safety equipment remains a key focus. The Kushaq gets a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. Six airbags are standard across the range. Front parking sensors have been added, and higher variants offer over 40 active and passive safety features.

Skoda Kushaq facelift: Engine and performance

Engine options remain unchanged. The 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a new 8-speed torque converter and the 7-speed DSG, depending on the engine.

Likewise, there are no changes to the platform or suspension setup. The Kushaq facelift continues to be based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture. However, Skoda is now offering all-wheel discs for the 1.5-litre variants of the SUV.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: