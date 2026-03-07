Specs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImages
RENAULT New Duster

Exp. Launch on 17 Mar 2026
10 - 19 Lakhs*Expected price
4.8
4
Renault Duster Overview

Renault has officially unveiled the third-generation Duster in India, marking the return of the SUV after a three-year absence. The Duster nameplate was discontinued in 2022 with the first-generation model, and Renault chose to skip introducing the second-generation version in India. Instead, the brand has brought the latest global iteration directly to the Indian market, positioning it as a key product in its renewed strategy. The new Duster builds on the legacy of the original model that helped establish the compact SUV segment in India, while introducing updated design, modern features and electrified powertrain options to remain competitive in today’s market.

Renault Duster Price

Renault has not yet announced the official prices for the new Duster. Pre-bookings for the SUV have opened at 21,000, with pricing expected to be revealed closer to the market launch scheduled for March. Based on its positioning, powertrain options and segment rivals, the new Duster is expected to sit in the mid-size SUV space.

Renault Duster Launch Date

The third-generation Renault Duster is scheduled to be launched in India in March. Deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants are expected to commence by mid-April, while deliveries of the strong hybrid version are planned around Diwali 2026. Renault has also confirmed that the new Duster will be offered with a seven-year warranty, marking a first for the brand in India.

Renault Duster Specs & Features

In terms of design, the new Renault Duster retains the boxy proportions and upright stance that have been closely associated with the original model, while adopting a more contemporary appearance. The India-spec version features revised headlamps and connected LED taillamps compared to the international model. Other exterior highlights include a sculpted bonnet, a prominent front bumper with a chunky silver insert, Renault lettering on the grille, pronounced wheel arches, roof rails and a silver accent on the rear bumper. These elements collectively reinforce the SUV’s rugged character while giving it a more modern road presence.

Inside, the cabin follows a functional and robust layout that mirrors the exterior design theme, but with a significantly expanded feature list. The dashboard design is chunky and practical, while incorporating modern technology. Key highlights include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google Assistant. The feature set further includes wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Comfort and convenience are enhanced with a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat and ventilated front seats. The SUV also gets a 360-degree camera system paired with a 17-feature ADAS package. Boot space is rated at 700 litres when measured up to the roof, underlining the Duster’s practicality.

Powertrain options for the new Duster include a Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine producing 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch automatic transmission. The strong hybrid option is the 1.8-litre E-Tech 160, which uses a 1.4 kWh battery pack and an eight-speed DHT gearbox. Renault claims that this setup can enable up to 80 per cent pure electric driving in city conditions. A more accessible petrol option is also available in the form of the TCe 100 engine, which produces 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

From a capability standpoint, the new Duster continues to offer SUV-appropriate geometry. It features an approach angle of 26.9 degrees, a ground clearance of 212 mm and a departure angle of 34.7 degrees, reinforcing its positioning as a more rugged and versatile offering compared to many urban-focused rivals.

Renault Duster Safety

Safety on the new Renault Duster is strengthened by the inclusion of a comprehensive ADAS package with 17 features, supported by a 360-degree camera system. Further details regarding standard and variant-wise safety equipment are expected to be announced closer to launch.

Renault Duster Rivals

The new-generation Renault Duster will compete in the mid-size SUV segment, where it will rival established models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Renault New Duster Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Power iconPower
    160 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol /Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    700 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    280 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
Renault New Duster Variants

Renault New Duster price is expected to start at ₹ 10 Lakhs and will go up to ₹ 19 Lakhs. Renault New Duster is expected to come in 4 variants.
New Duster Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹9.49 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
New Duster Evolution 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
New Duster Techno 1.3L Turbo Petrol MT
₹12.99 Lakhs*
1333 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
Renault New Duster Latest Updates

7 Mar 2026
Renault reintroduces the Duster in India, featuring a versatile platform and multiple engine options, launching on March 17, 2026.
25 Feb 2026
Renault's third-generation Duster will launch in India on March 17, featuring updated design, technology, and engine options.
3 Feb 2026
Renault's January 2026 sales rose 33.6% YoY, driven by refreshed Kiger and Triber models, and the Duster's return.
29 Jan 2026
The new Renault Duster returns to India with upgraded design, technology, and three petrol engine options, including hybrids.
28 Jan 2026
Renault India is evaluating the electric vehicle market before launching EVs, focusing on customer needs and market readiness.

View similar Cars
View similar Cars
View similar Cars
View upcoming Cars
View similar Cars
View similar Cars

Renault New Duster User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
4.8Design
4.8Value For Money
5Comfort
Write an Opinion

User Reviews

Best look and design
I like the old Duster very much. Its engine performance is good, it has a great look, and the mileage is decent. Overall, the Duster is a very beautiful car
By: Arundhati Prashant Salokhe (Jan 26, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Bold Looks, Built for Highways
A nice and bold SUV with all safety features. The look is very attractive, the panoramic sunroof is very big, and the seats are comfortable.
By: Sachin jain (Jan 26, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Daring & Dashing
Daring, dashing, and absolutely stunning—Renault has done a fantastic job. I can't wait to get one and hope it kick-starts my new journey with the brand DD
By: Dany (Jan 26, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
The Legend Is Back
The most awaited car—reliable and durable, a true performance beast with luxurious comfort. It offers daring looks at an economical price, making it an excellent value for money.
By: Amit Kumar (Jan 26, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Renault New Duster Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque280 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid
View all New Duster specs and features

