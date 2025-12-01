HT Auto
Skoda Auto India crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in 25 years, grows 90% YoY

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2025, 17:15 pm
  • Škoda Auto India has crossed 5 lakh cumulative sales, recording 5,491 units in November 2025 with 90 per cent YoY growth, alongside SAVWIPL achieving 2 million production milestone.

Skoda auto sales
Skoda Auto India has crossed 5 lakh total sales in India in its 25th year of running operations on our shores
Skoda auto sales
Skoda Auto India has crossed 5 lakh total sales in India in its 25th year of running operations on our shores
Škoda Auto India has announced its latest sales milestone of crossing the 5-lakh mark in total units sold since it first entered the Indian auto market. This represents a significant achievement in the Czech automaker’s 25th year of operations on our shores. Skoda registered a total of 5,491 units sold in November 2025, marking a 90 per cent year-on-year jump when compared to the same month last year. The company previously registered its highest-ever sales in the first ten months of 2025.

Commenting on the milestone, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Our expanding network, our value-driven ownership offerings, and wide product portfolio have been the chief driving forces that have powered our 5 lakh landmark sales and our constant year-on-year sales growth every month. We shall maintain the momentum with our products and by getting closer to our customers and our fans."

Strong sedan heritage

Škoda has long maintained a deep presence in India’s sedan segment, led by the Octavia, which has long played a key role in cementing the company’s legacy both in domestic and global markets. The recently launched Octavia RS is said to have observed overwhelming customer response, with all units allocated to India having sold out within 20 minutes of bookings being opened. Skoda continues to sell the Slavia, offered with both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines, to continue its sedan lineage in the midsize segment.

Also Read : Skoda Octavia RS track review – A hot-headed sedan with a supermodel aura

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 2 million production milestone in 25 years

In late November 2025, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) announced that it had crossed 2 million vehicles produced locally in 25 years of operations. The group hit this milestone amid its strongest commercial phase yet, with October 2025 turning out to be its most successful month since commencing operations in India.

The 2 million figure includes over 5 lakh vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. Developed in India, this platform currently underpins the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq, as well as Volkswagen’s Taigun and Virtus. Skoda has claimed that these last 5 lakh units were produced in just 3.5 years, underlining the rising demand for globally benchmarked vehicles made in India.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2025, 17:15 pm IST
