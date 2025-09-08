Mahindra to Mercedes-Benz: Carmakers start offering price benefits under GST 2.0

Under the revised tax structure, the GST Council has announced a revision of tax rates for automobiles, along with many other goods and services, which will be effective from September 22. Owing to this, the total tax incidence on the passenger vehicles across different segments based on the engine displacements has reduced. Following this move, several automakers in India have announced price cuts for their respective passenger vehicles.

Over the last two to three days, major automobile manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Audi have announced price cuts for their respective passenger vehicles in India. The revised pricing will be effective from September 22.

Here's a quick look at the price cuts announced by various automakers.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has announced it will be passing on the entire benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers. The company has announced a slash in prices across its model range by up to ₹1.55 lakh, depending on the vehicle. The new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, onwards, the date when the revised GST rates will be applicable.

Hyundai

Hyundai has announced a price cut for its entire passenger vehicle lineup, which will be effective from September 22. The Hyundai Creta N Line has received the lowest price cut at ₹71,762. The entry-level Grand i10 Nios will be cheaper by ₹73,808, while the Aura, i20 and Exter will be cheaper by ₹78,465, ₹98,053, and ₹89,209, respectively.

The i20 N Line will be cheaper by ₹108,116, while the Venue will see a price cut of ₹123,659. The Venue N Line will see a price reduction of ₹119,390. The Hyundai Verna, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson will see price reduction of ₹60,640, ₹72,145, ₹75,376 and ₹240,303, respectively. However, the Hyundai electric cars will not see a price reduction.

Mahindra

Mahindra has announced that its ICE SUV lineup will see notable price reductions under the revised GST regime. The highest benefit of ₹1.56 lakh is available on the XUV3XO Diesel, while other models such as the Scorpio-N, XUV700, and Thar also see reductions in the range of ₹1–1.45 lakh. The price cut across the SUV portfolio of Mahindra comes at a time when the festive season is nearing. With this move, the automaker is expecting a sales surge.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz cars are now more accessible under the recently revised GST slab. The automaker has announced a price cut across its model range by up to ₹10 lakh, depending on the model. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450 4MATIC is now priced at ₹1.88 crore, a reduction of ₹11 lakh over the older price of ₹1.99 crore. The GLS 450d AMG Line is ₹10 lakh cheaper, retailing at ₹1.34 crore, as opposed to the older ₹1.44 crore. The GLE 450 4MATIC now retails at ₹1.07 crore, down from the previous price of ₹1.15 crore. The new-generation E-Class LWB recently celebrated its first anniversary in India and received a price cut of ₹6 lakh, retailing at ₹91 lakh for the E 450 trim.

Other models like the Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line is now priced at ₹64.30 lakh, making it cheaper by ₹3.7 lakh. Entry models like the A 200d now retails at ₹45.95, more affordable by ₹2.6 lakh; whereas the GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced at ₹52.70 lakh, a price cut of ₹3.8 lakh. Lastly, the GLC 300 4MATIC is ₹5.3 lakh cheaper, retailing at ₹73.95 lakh. All prices are (ex-showroom).

Toyota

Under the new GST norms, the Toyota Glanza gets cheaper by up to ₹85,300, while the Taisor gets more affordable by up to ₹1.11 lakh. The Toyota Rumion has received a price cut of up to ₹48,700, while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is more affordable by up to ₹65,400. Toyota’s premium range gets the maximum benefits, starting with the Fortuner with a price cut of ₹3.49 lakh, followed by the Legender with a reduction of ₹3.34 lakh. The popular-selling Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are now cheaper by ₹1.81 lakh and ₹1.16 lakh, respectively. The Toyota Hilux gets cheaper by ₹2.53 lakh, while the Camry sedan is more affordable by ₹1.02 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire gets more attractive with a price cut of ₹2.78 lakh.

Renault

Under the new GST regime, the Renault Kwid now starts from ₹4.30 lakh, going up to ₹5.90 lakh, receiving a price cut between ₹40,095 and ₹54,995. The Renault Kiger starts at ₹5.76 lakh on the base trim, receiving a price cut of ₹53,695, while the top trim is now priced at ₹10.34 lakh, a reduction of ₹96,395. Lastly, the Renault Triber is now priced from ₹5.76 lakh onwards, receiving a ₹53,695 price cut on the base trim. The top-spec Triber now retails at ₹8.60 lakh, receiving a price cut of ₹80,195. All prices are ex-showroom.

Nissan

With the GST benefit being passed to the customers, the most accessible Nissan Magnite, the Visia MT, now slips under the ₹6 lakh mark, with its sticker adjusted to ₹5.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The N-Connecta CVT and KURO CVT variants, both positioned as mid-range choices with automatic convenience, now sit below the ₹10 lakh threshold. The sharper cuts, however, are reserved for the top trims, CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+, which are now cheaper by roughly ₹97,000 and ₹1 lakh, respectively.

Audi

Audi has slashed the starting pricing of its Q3 SUV from ₹46.14 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi A4 now starts from ₹46.2 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in the pre-GST 2.0 era. The Audi Q7 now starts at ₹86.14 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹92.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The starting price of the Audi Q5 is ₹63.75 lakh (ex-showroom) after the price revision, as compared to ₹68.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the Audi A6 is ₹63.74 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹67.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi Q8's pricing now starts from ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom), down compared to the pre-revised pricing of ₹1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

