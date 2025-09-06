HT Auto
Toyota cars prices slashed under new GST rates, Fortuner cheaper by 3.49 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Sept 2025, 18:21 pm
Under the new GST norms, Toyota's SUV range gets the maximum reduction, followed by models like the Vellfire, Camry, Innova Crysta, and Taisor. 

Toyota Fortuner 48V
The Toyota Fortuner is now taxed at flat 40 per cent under the new GST bracket, as opposed to 50 per cent under the old regime, making it the biggest beneficiary in the brand's lineup
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will be fully passing on the benefits of the GST rate reduction to its customers, the automaker has announced. The revised prices come into effect from September 22, 2025, and the model range is now more affordable by up to 3.49 lakh with the Fortuner being the biggest beneficiary.

GST 2.0: Toyota Cars Price Cut

Under the new GST norms, the Toyota Glanza gets cheaper by up to 85,300, while the Taisor gets more affordable by up to 1.11 lakh. The Toyota Rumion has received a price cut of up to 48,700, while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is more affordable by up to 65,400.

Toyota CarsPrice Reduction
Toyota Glanzaup to 85,300
Toyota Taisorup to 111,100
Toyota Rumionup to 48,700
Toyota Hyryderup to 65,400
Toyota Innova Crysta up to 180,600
Toyota Innova Hycrossup to 115,800
Toyota Fortunerup to 349,000
Toyota Legenderup to 334,000
Toyota Hilux up to 252,700
Toyota Camryup to 101,800
Toyota Vellfire up to 278,000

Toyota’s premium range gets the maximum benefits starting with the Fortuner with a price cut of 3.49 lakh, followed by the Legender with a reduction of 3.34 lakh. The popular-selling Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are now cheaper by 1.81 lakh and 1.16 lakh, respectively. The Toyota Hilux gets cheaper by 2.53 lakh, while the Camry sedan is more affordable by 1.02 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire gets more attractive with a price cut of 2.78 lakh.

Speaking about the GST reduction, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, said, “We sincerely thank the Government of India, for this historic reform. It has not only enhanced affordability for customers but also strengthened overall confidence in the auto sector. Ahead of the festive season we expect this step will provide strong momentum and further accelerate demand."

"As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits to our customers. We remain deeply committed to making world-class mobility solutions more accessible and welcome such reforms that will spur demand, bring mobility for all, and create mass happiness, while contributing to India’s journey of sustainable and inclusive growth."

Toyota joins the list of Mahindra, Renault, Mercedes-Benz Tata Motors, and Citroen, brands that have passed on the GST benefits to customers. More manufacturers are expected to roll out the revised prices in the coming days. Meanwhile, bookings are open at dealerships and customers.

First Published Date: 06 Sept 2025, 18:21 pm IST

