Lexus India announces price cut across lineup, LX 500d down by 20.8 lakh

The government’s decision to revise GST rates on premium cars is beginning to ripple through the luxury segment. Lexus India has announced a price correction across the whole line-up, which kicks in from September 22, 2025, with the cuts varying between ₹1.47 lakh on the ES 300h sedan to an impressive ₹20.8 lakh on the top-end LX 500d SUV. For a brand still carving its space in India’s niche luxury market, the move could not have been better timed—festive season sales are around the corner.

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, “We sincerely thank the Government of India for this historic reform and are delighted to extend the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to our valued guests across the country. This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space. Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles.

Model-wise price adjustments

At the entry point of Lexus ownership, the ES 300h hybrid sedan now becomes more accessible, with savings of up to ₹1.47 lakh. The NX 350h SUV is next with a cut of almost ₹1.6 lakh, and the RX range gets cuts up to ₹2.58 lakh based on the variant. The newly introduced LM 350h MPV, targeted at chauffeur-driven luxury buyers, is cheaper by as much as ₹5.77 lakh.

The most striking adjustment, however, comes at the very top. The LX 500d, Lexus’s full-size diesel SUV, now carries a lower tag by over ₹20 lakh. For a vehicle that often struggled to justify its steep premium over German rivals, this revision may help shift buyer perception, if not volumes.

Luxury buyers and festive timing

Luxury carmakers in India often depend on festive sentiment to drive bookings, and price revisions of this scale could inject fresh momentum. The reduction is unlikely to radically alter the segment’s size, but it does remove some of the sticker shock that has long defined Lexus’s positioning in India. Buyers weighing their options between German incumbents and Japanese reliability may now see Lexus as a stronger value proposition.

