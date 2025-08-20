2025 Lexus NX launched with new features & colours, prices start at 68.02 lakh

Lexus has launched the updated NX SUV in India, bringing subtle upgrades to the SUV. The 2025 Lexus NX gets new colour options, NVH improvements to the cabin, new feature additions, and improved fuel efficiency. Prices for the Lexus NX remain unchanged, starting at ₹68.02 lakh, going up to ₹74.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated NX are now open across dealerships.

The 2025 Lexus NX arrives with new colours, features, and an updated E20 compliant engine that's more fuel efficiency. Prices remain unchanged across the range.

2025 Lexus NX: Improved Fuel Efficiency

The 2025 Lexus NX now comes with enhanced fuel efficiency, returning 20.26 kmpl (claimed), up from the previous estimated figure of 17 kmpl. The engine is now E20 compliant, and is the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor with a combined output of 240 bhp, paired with an eCVT automatic.

Commenting on the enhancements, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, “With the introduction of the new NX, we are delighted to elevate the luxury quotient and sophistication for the Indian market. This new NX is crafted to enhance every journey, blending unparalleled style, comfort, and innovation. We are excited to offer this exceptional experience to our esteemed guests, ensuring that their drive becomes a celebration of Lexus in India. The new NX will further strengthen our SUV portfolio, offering guests a refined and versatile choice within the Lexus luxury range."

2025 Lexus NX: Improved Sound Insulation

The cabin gets enhanced comfort with better noise-insulation felt materials for a quieter experience, particularly at the rear. Lexus has also worked on improving the air quality in the cabin with a new AC filter that uses special materials. The fabric on the clean-air side is now thicker to filter tiny particles, which helps regulate cleaner air in the cabin. Furthermore, the air control has been refined to save energy and improve fuel economy on the SUV.

2025 Lexus NX: New Features

Other feature upgrades include the Uphill Assist Control integrated with the hybrid system. The new feature regulates the vehicle’s acceleration and deceleration force based on the road surface inclination when driving uphill. The new system makes for a comfortable, smooth and responsive drive, delivering a more confident driving experience on a variety of terrains.

2025 Lexus NX: New Colours

Lastly, the 2025 Lexus NX is now available in two new colour options. The Radiant Red is offered on the NX Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport variants, while the White Nova shade is available on the Exquisite, Luxury and Overtrail trims.

