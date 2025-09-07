HT Auto
Grand I10 Nios To Tucson, Hyundai Cars To Become Cheaper From This Date

Hyundai slashes price across entire range, Grand i10 to Creta to be cheaper

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sept 2025, 14:23 pm
Hyundai cars to be cheaper from September 22.

Hyundai cars to be cheaper from September 22.
Hyundai cars to be cheaper from September 22.
Hyundai on Sunday announced a price cut across its entire range of passenger vehicles in India, following the GST reduction for cars in the country just a few days back. With this move, the South Korean automaker has joined the other OEMs like Mahindra, Renault, Toyota, Tata Motors, Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles that have announced similar price cuts for their respective vehicles in India.

The GST Council has reduced the total tax incidence of all passenger vehicles across multiple segments. Following that move, the auto manufacturers in India have started announcing price cuts for their products to pass the benefits to the customers. The new GST regime will be effective from September 22, and the revised pricing of the vehicles will also be effective from the same date.

Hyundai cars to be cheaper

With the price cut move, the entire passenger vehicle lineup of the OEM will be cheaper. The Hyundai Creta N Line has received the lowest price cut at 71,762. The entry-level Grand i10 Nios will be cheaper by 73,808, while the Aura, i20 and Exter will be cheaper by 78,465, 98,053, and 89,209, respectively. The i20 N Line will be cheaper by 108,116, while the Venue will see a price cut of 123,659. The Venue N Line will see a price reduction of 119,390. The Hyundai Verna, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson will see price reduction of 60,640, 72,145, 75,376 and 240,303, respectively.

However, the Hyundai electric cars will not see a price reduction. The GST Council has kept the GST rates for electric cars unchanged. This means the Hyundai electric cars in India will continue to be sold at the same price as now.

With the price cut, which will be effective from September 22, Hyundai is expecting to see a significant boost in sales during the upcoming festive season.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2025, 14:23 pm IST

