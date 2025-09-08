HT Auto
Nissan Magnite prices cut up to 1 lakh after GST revision, new rates out

Nissan Magnite prices cut up to 1 lakh after GST revision, new rates out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sept 2025, 14:19 pm
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition
The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition gets a piano-black finish on the grille, skid plates, roof rails, and an Onyx Black paint scheme
Nissan Motor India has announced substantial price reductions across the Magnite range, after the GST rates on sub-4 metre B-SUVs were slashed. The change, which is effective from September 22, 2025, being the first day of Navratri, brings prices down by as much as 1 lakh on high-end trims. For an industry gearing up for the festive season, the timing is not accidental. Automakers are betting that lower entry points will unlock demand in a segment where affordability often tips the balance.

Revised pricing across variants

The most accessible Magnite, the Visia MT, now slips under the 6 lakh mark, with its sticker adjusted to 5.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The N-Connecta CVT and KURO CVT variants, both positioned as mid-range choices with automatic convenience, now sit below the 10 lakh threshold. The sharper cuts, however, are reserved for the top trims, CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+, which are now cheaper by roughly 97,000 and 1 lakh respectively.

Also Read : 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched, priced at 8.30 lakh

Alongside the SUV itself, Nissan has trimmed prices for the CNG retrofitment kit. Priced at 71,999, it now saves customers an additional 3,000. The kit, developed by a government-approved vendor, comes with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty and ensures the Magnite CNG retains its full 336-litre boot space.

Nissan Magnite: Safety features

Recently, the Nissan Magnite was awarded a 5-star rating by Global NCAP with a perfect score in Adult Occupant Protection, the SUV now also offers six airbags as standard across the range. In a market where crash test ratings are beginning to influence buyer decisions, Nissan is keen to underline the Magnite’s credentials.

The company has also introduced a 10-year extended warranty plan for the model, a first in its segment. Long warranties have increasingly become a tool to reassure buyers still wary of ownership costs in the long run.

Also Read : Nissan GT-R production reaches end of road, meet the final R35

Nissan Magnite: Variants and special editions

Nissan has kept the range fresh with additions such as the Kuro Special Edition, draped in all-black styling and accompanied by a new Metallic Grey colour option on higher trims. These updates are designed to give the Magnite a sharper showroom appeal at a time when competitors are crowding the compact SUV segment with feature-rich models.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Sept 2025, 14:19 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide nissan magnite nissan

