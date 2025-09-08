HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mini Cooper Gets More Affordable With Gst 2.0: Prices Slashed By Up To 3.0 Lakh

Mini Cooper gets more affordable with GST 2.0: Prices slashed by up to 3.0 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 08 Sept 2025, 17:53 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The ICE-powered Mini Cooper is getting more affordable due to the revised taxation structure, with its ex-showroom starting price dropping to 43.70 lakh from the earlier 46.20 lakh.  

mini cooper JCW
The Mini Cooper JCW Pack gets the highest price cut of ₹3.0 lakh among the lineup
mini cooper JCW
The Mini Cooper JCW Pack gets the highest price cut of ₹3.0 lakh among the lineup
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra BE 6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Mini Cooper is getting more affordable in India due to the revised GST regime. Parent company BMW Group is passing on the full benefits of the updated tax slabs to buyers interested in the ICE-powered sub-4m hatchback. The company has announced price reductions of up to 3.0 lakh, depending on the exact model and variant. The revised tax structure will come into effect on September 22, 2025.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

With the price reductions, the hatchback's ex-showroom starting price has dropped to 43.70 lakh from the earlier 46.20 lakh. The highest benefit of 3.0 lakh is available on the Mini Cooper JCW Pack, while other variants such as the Favoured Pack, Classic Pack, and Essential Pack also see price cuts ranging between 2.3–2.8 lakh. If you are interested in purchasing the Mini Cooper, take a look at the complete list of variant-wise price cuts below:

VariantPrice (Old GST)Price (New GST)Reduction
Essential Pack 46,20,000 43,70,000 2,50,000
Classic Pack 51,95,000 49,20,000 2,75,000
Favoured Pack 55,00,000 52,00,000 3,00,000
JCW Pack 57,50,000 54,50,000 3,00,000

The largest price cut in the lineup is 3.0 lakh, seen on both the Favoured Pack and JCW Pack.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 36.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper Se 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MINI Cooper SE 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon32.6 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mini Cooper S (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper S
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

GST 2.0: What Has Changed

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, dubbed ‘GST 2.0,’ was announced last month and will be implemented from September 22 onwards. The revised system simplifies automobile taxation by moving to a two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent slab reserved for larger cars, SUVs, and premium motorcycles above 350 cc. The earlier compensation cess, which added significantly to car and bike prices, has now been scrapped.

Under the changes, small cars (petrol up to 1,200 cc and diesel up to 1,500 cc) will be taxed at 18 per cent, down from the earlier 28 per cent. Larger vehicles, such as SUVs longer than four metres with bigger engines, are placed in the 40 per cent slab. Despite the higher rate on paper, it results in a lower effective tax compared to the previous 45–48 per cent when cess was applied.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Sept 2025, 17:53 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.