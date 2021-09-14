Home > New Cars > Mini > Cooper-jcw

Mini Cooper-jcw

Mini Cooper-jcw (HT Auto photo)

₹ 45.5 Lakhs Onwards

Mini Cooper-jcw Key Specs

Mini Cooper-jcw
Mileage 17 to 0 kmpl
Engine 1,998 cc
Transmission Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel type Petrol
Available colours

Mini Cooper-jcw Price List, Specifications and Features

Cooper JCW Hatchback

1998 cc | 228 bhp |

₹ 45.5 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
748 Km
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axle
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axle
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R17
Width
1727 mm
Length
3850 mm
Height
1414 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Seating Capacity
4 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
211 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres
Doors
3 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

