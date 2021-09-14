Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Interior Colours
Customisable