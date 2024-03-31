Mini Aceman EV images leak ahead of Beijing Motor Show debut on April 24

Mini has discontinued its Clubman model to make way for the Aceman EV, an electric vehicle that will play a crucial role in the automaker's electric vehicle strategy. Set to debut at the Beijing Motor Show on April 24, leaked images of the Aceman showcase a design reminiscent of Mini's larger Countryman model, positioning the Aceman between the smaller three-door Cooper and the Countryman in Mini's lineup.

The Aceman EV retains most design elements from the Aceman concept displayed in 2022, with leaked images confirming a range-topping John Cooper Works (JCW) variant featuring larger alloys, low-profile tires, and racing-inspired decals. Compared to the Cooper hatch, the Aceman is 192mm longer, 23mm wider, and 130mm taller.

Inside, the Aceman will feature Mini's new round touchscreen, touted as the first circular OLED touch interface in a production car. Traditional toggle switches and steering wheel buttons for media functions, drive modes, and cruise control will also be retained.

The Aceman will utilise a stretched version of Mini's Spotlight Architecture, similar to the electric Cooper SE hatchback. The EV will be offered in two trim options - E and SE. The E will come as the base model and will get a single front axle-mounted electric motor paired with a 40 kWh battery pack. It will promise up to 300 km range on a single charge.

The top variant SE will get a bigger 54 kWh battery pack promising up to 400 km range on a single charge.While the range of the Aceman has not been officially disclosed, the specified battery sizes suggest a potential range of up to 400km.

