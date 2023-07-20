Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MINI Cooper JCW comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cooper JCW measures 3,850 mm in length, 1,727 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm. A four-seat model, MINI Cooper JCW sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MINI Cooper JCW price starts at ₹ 45.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 45.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MINI Cooper JCW comes in 1 variants. MINI Cooper JCW top variant price is ₹ 45.5 Lakhs.
Hatchback
₹45.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price