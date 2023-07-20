HT Auto
MINI Cooper JCW

45.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
MINI Cooper JCW is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

MINI Cooper JCW Specs

MINI Cooper JCW comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cooper JCW measures 3,850 mm in length, 1,727 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm. A ...Read More

MINI Cooper JCW Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Hatchback
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
748
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R17
Height
1414
Length
3850
Width
1727
Wheelbase
2495
Bootspace
211
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
44
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
3
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

MINI Cooper JCW Alternatives

MINI Countryman

MINI Countryman

40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Cooper JCW vs Countryman
MINI Cooper

MINI Cooper

38 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Cooper JCW vs Cooper

MINI News

Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer
Tata Group to build $5 billion 40 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR
20 Jul 2023
The new Mini Cooper EV comes with a design that is significantly updated compared to the current model, but the signature styling elements are there.
New Mini Cooper EV’s cabin revealed, looks more digitised with signature design
20 Jul 2023
The 118-km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been developed by NHAI at a total cost of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,480 crore.
NHAI begins safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after 100 deaths in over 500 accidents in 5 months
19 Jul 2023
The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India.
Mini India hikes Cooper range price by up to 1.60 lakh, delists Convertible and JCW models
8 Jun 2023
A combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, leading to a fire incident.
Mini recalls 98,000 Cooper Hardtop and Clubman models over fire risk. Details here
23 May 2023
View all
 

MINI Cooper JCW Variants & Price List

MINI Cooper JCW price starts at ₹ 45.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 45.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MINI Cooper JCW comes in 1 variants. MINI Cooper JCW top variant price is ₹ 45.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hatchback
45.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

