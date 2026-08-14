In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|MINI
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4