In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper JCW and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper JCW vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper jcw
|Countryman
|Brand
|MINI
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4