|Engine Type
|2.0 Petrol
|2.0 Petrol
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|748
|677
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17
|14.34
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|228 bhp
|189 bhp @
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Yes
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹52,41,412
|₹46,72,131
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹45,50,000
|₹40,50,000
|RTO
|₹4,84,000
|₹4,34,000
|Insurance
|₹2,06,912
|₹1,87,631
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,12,658
|₹1,00,422