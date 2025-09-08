Kia extends full GST benefits to customers, prices drop across line-up

Rrs Kia India has announced that it will pass on the full benefits of the revised GST structure to customers, making its vehicles more affordable just ahead of the festive season. The decision follows the GST Council’s recent move to reduce tax rates on certain vehicle categories, a step widely expected to boost demand in the passenger vehicle market.

Price Cuts Across Models

With the new rates applied, Kia confirmed that its most popular models—Sonet, Seltos, and Carens—will see immediate price reductions at dealerships nationwide. Estimated drops are as follows:

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Carens Clavis 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 490 km 490 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Syros EV 390 km 390 km ₹ 14 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Kia Sonet: Price cut of up to ₹1,64,471.

Kia Seltos: Reduced by up to ₹75,332.

Kia Carens: Prices reduced by up to 48,513.

Kia Carens Clavis: Prices reduced by up to ₹78,674.

Kia Syros: Prices reduced by up to ₹1,86,003.

Kia Carnival: Prices slashed by up to ₹4,48,542.

These cuts add significant value for buyers, especially for first-time car owners and families looking to upgrade during the festive window.

Also Read : Mahindra to Mercedes-Benz: Carmakers start offering price benefits under GST 2.0

Customer-First Approach

Kia India emphasized that extending the GST benefits is consistent with its customer-first philosophy. By implementing the revision without delay, the brand ensures buyers can immediately enjoy the reduced prices during Navratri and Diwali—traditionally the strongest period for car sales in India.

Boost for Festive Season Sales

The timing could not be more crucial. The lower prices will not only improve Kia’s competitiveness but also help drive strong booking volumes during the festive season. For customers, this means added savings at a time when incentives and exchange offers are already in full swing.

Industry-Wide Implications

Kia is among the first automakers to pass on GST benefits in full, but similar announcements are expected from rivals. The revised tax rates are likely to make cars more accessible across the board, expanding affordability for new buyers and strengthening upgrade demand.

Official Statement

A Kia India spokesperson stated: “Passing on the full GST benefits ensures our customers immediately experience the advantage of reduced prices. It underlines our promise of putting customer interests first."

With the new pricing, Kia is positioning itself strongly ahead of the festive rush, offering a blend of affordability and value that could sharpen its edge in India’s highly competitive SUV and MPV market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: