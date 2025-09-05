HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Motors Passes Gst Cut Benefits, Slashes Prices By Up To 1.55 Lakh

Tata Motors passes GST cut benefits, slashes prices by up to 1.55 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Sept 2025, 20:24 pm
The new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, onwards, the date when the revised GST rates will be applicable. 

Tata Motors has announced it will be passing on the entire benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers. The company has announced a slash in prices across its model range by up to 1.55 lakh, depending on the vehicle. The new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, onwards, the date when the revised GST rates will be applicable. Check out the model-wise price reduction below.

Tata Cars Price Cut Under GST 2.0

Tata Motors CarsPrice Reduction
Tata Tiagoup to 75,000
Tata Tigorup to 80,000
Tata Altrozup to 110,000
Tata Punchup to 85,000
Tata Nexonup to 155,000
Tata Curvvup to 65,000
Tata Harrierup to 140,000
Tata Safariup to 145,000

Also Read : Festival arrives early: GST slashed, hatchbacks to be cheaper with lowered tax

Speaking about the price reduction, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective 22nd September 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India. In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers. This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new-age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers."

The new GST reform announced recently rationalises the GST rates into two tax slabs - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. EVs continue to be taxed at five per cent and receive no change in pricing. Meanwhile, internal combustion engines (ICE) models are now taxed at 18 per cent, down from the previous 28 per cent. Moreover, the compensation cess that was added to vehicles has also been removed altogether to simplify the GST rate.

Under GST 2.0, small cars (petrol cars up to 1200 cc and diesel cars up to 1500 cc) will be taxed at 18 per cent. Meanwhile, cars larger than 4,000 mm and with larger engines will be taxed at flat 40 per cent.

First Published Date: 05 Sept 2025, 20:24 pm IST

