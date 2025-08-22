HT Auto
Citroen Basalt X pre-bookings open in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2025, 16:57 pm
  • Citroen is enhancing its Indian presence with the Basalt X, now available for pre-booking at 11,000. The C3X, priced at 7.91 lakh, features advanced technology including a 360-degree camera and enhanced interiors, aligning with local customer expectations.

Citroen has opened pre-bookings for the Basalt X in India with a booking fee of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to start in early September 2025.
The Basalt X is being introduced as part of Citroen’s “Shift into the New 2.0" strategy, which the company says is aimed at aligning its products more closely with Indian customer expectations. Early images of the car highlight refreshed interiors, while additional features are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

Speaking about the upcoming model, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands at Stellantis India, said the Basalt is intended to deliver a more “intuitive, comfortable, and confident" driving experience.

Basalt X is expected to come with six airbags.
Basalt X is expected to come with six airbags.

The Basalt X is the latest step in Citroen’s efforts to strengthen its position in the Indian market, where the brand is still building recognition against more established rivals. By offering early access to bookings, Citroen is looking to generate interest ahead of the official launch and demonstrate its focus on customer-centric updates.

Also Read : Citroen C3, Aircross and Basalt to soon get upgrades, new strategy announced

Citroen C3X launched

The brand has already launched the C3X in the Indian market. It is priced at 7.91 lakh ex-showroom. It is based on the standard C3, but now comes with features enhancements. Key features of the Citroën C3X include the Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start system, which offers hands-free access – a first in its segment. The SUV also gets Cruise Control with Speed Limiter and introduces the brand’s new HALO 360-degree camera system, offering seven different viewing angles. Other equipment highlights include an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, LED Vision projector headlamps, projector fog lamps, LED DRLs, and LED cabin lighting.

The interior has been refreshed with a leatherette-finished instrument panel and a 10.25-inch Citroën Connect touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The air-conditioning has been specially adapted for Indian summers, while convenience features like a rear USB Type-C charging port add to day-to-day usability.

On the safety front, the C3X comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX mounts, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a high-speed alert, and a perimeter alarm.

The HALO 360-degree camera system is also available as an optional add-on on select variants. Bookings have begun, and deliveries are expected to commence in early September 2025.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2025, 16:57 pm IST

