HT Auto
search icon
Citroen Aircross Front Right Side
1/18
JUST LAUNCHED
Citroen Aircross Front View
2/18
Citroen Aircross Hill Assist
3/18
Citroen Aircross Rear Left View
4/18
Citroen Aircross Rear Right Side
5/18
Citroen Aircross Exterior Image
View all Images
6/18

CITROEN Aircross

Launch Date: 30 Sept 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Variants
Variants
Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 1349.0 - 1498.0 cc

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Aircross: 1199.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 17.85 kmpl

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Aircross: 17.6 - 18.5 kmpl

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 111.74 bhp

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Aircross: 81.0 - 108.62 bhp

Segment average
Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol / Diesel

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Aircross: Petrol

Segment average

View all Aircross Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Citroen Aircross

Latest Update

  • Citroen unveils the future of its C5 Aircross in at a conceptual stage. Here is what the carmaker has planned
  • Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more

    • Citroen Aircross Price: Citroen Aircross is priced between Rs. 8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Citroen Aircross? The Citroen Aircross is available in 13 variants - You 1.2 5 STR, Plus 1.2 5 STR, Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR, Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone, Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone, Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone, Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone. What are the Citroen Aircross colour options? Citroen Aircross comes in seven colour options: Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue With Polar White, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White, Cosmo Blue, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue. What is the ground clearance of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross has a ground clearance of 200 mm. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1199 cc engine, and features a SUV body type. Which are the major rivals of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross rivals are Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV 3XO, Haval H6, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Jimny. What is the mileage of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross comes with a mileage of 17.6 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross offers a 5-7 Seater configuration.

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Aircross.
    Citroen Aircross
    Tata Nexon
    VS
    Citroen Aircross
    Select model
    Tata Nexon
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seats Aerial View
    Rear Left View
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Instrument Cluster
    Gear Shifter
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Steering Wheel
    +View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Citroen Aircross Alternatives

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AircrossvsNexon
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AircrossvsXUV 3XO
    UPCOMING
    Haval H6

    Haval H6

    15 - 20 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AircrossvsSonet
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AircrossvsVenue
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AircrossvsJimny
    Citroen Aircross Variants

    Citroen Aircross price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Aircross comes in 13 variants. Citroen Aircross's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone.

    Filter variants by:
    Icon check
    All
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Manual
    13 Variants Available
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹11.95 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.3 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.7 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.9 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.05 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.25 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.25 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14.35 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14.55 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Citroen Aircross Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage17.6 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Aircross specs and features

    Citroen Aircross comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Citroen Aircross
    		Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XOKia SonetHyundai VenueMaruti Suzuki JimnyMG AstorMahindra Scorpio ClassicMahindra Bolero NeoTata Curvv
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs
    ₹8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    ₹7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    ₹7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
    ₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    ₹9.98 - 17.9 Lakhs
    ₹13.62 - 17.42 Lakhs
    ₹9.95 - 12.15 Lakhs
    ₹9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    3 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Engine
    1199 cc
    1199-1497 cc
    1197-1497 cc
    998-1493 cc
    998-1493 cc
    1462 cc
    1349-1498 cc
    2184 cc
    1493 cc
    1199-1497 cc
    Mileage
    17.6-18.5 kmpl
    17-24.1 kmpl
    18.1-21.2 kmpl
    18.2 kmpl
    17.5-23.4 kmpl
    16.4-16.9 kmpl
    14.3-15.4 kmpl
    15 kmpl
    17.2 kmpl
    -
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual.Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic

    Citroen Aircross Mileage

    Citroen Aircross in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen Aircross's petrol variant is 17.5 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen Aircross You 1.2 5 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    You 1.2 5 STR
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17.5 kmpl

    Popular Citroen Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Citroen Cars

    Citroen Aircross News

    This model will be a key part of the brand’s strategy to stay competitive in the evolving SUV market.
    Citroen unveils the future of its C5 Aircross in at a conceptual stage. Here is what the carmaker has planned
    15 Oct 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
    1 Oct 2024
    The C3 Aircross is the first model to offer three-row seating in the compact SUV segment. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. Citroen C3 Aircross is also the brand's first foray into the compact SUV segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets more affordable. Check price and what is new
    30 Sept 2024
    Citroen Basalt is banking on its coupe profile on the outside to stand out in a crowd of players in the mid-size SUV space.
    Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Which French SUV is best for you
    18 Aug 2024
    Citroen C3 Aircross has received a host of new features as well as a marginal tweak in design inside the cabin.
    Citroen C3 Aircross receives LED headlights, climate control and other features
    5 Aug 2024
    View all
     Citroen Aircross News
    Explore Other Options

    Citroen Aircross FAQs

    The Citroen Aircross offers a competitive mileage of 17.6 kmpl.
    The top variant of Citroen Aircross is the Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Citroen Aircross is a 5-7 Seater SUV.
    The Citroen Aircross comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 17.6 kmpl.
    The Citroen Aircross comes with 1199 engine. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 13 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BYD Seagull

    BYD Seagull

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars