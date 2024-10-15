Citroen Aircross Price: Citroen Aircross is priced between Rs. 8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Citroen Aircross? The Citroen Aircross is available in 13 variants - You 1.2 5 STR, Plus 1.2 5 STR, Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR, Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone, Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone, Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone, Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone. What are the Citroen Aircross colour options? Citroen Aircross comes in seven colour options: Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue With Polar White, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White, Cosmo Blue, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue. What is the ground clearance of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross has a ground clearance of 200 mm. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1199 cc engine, and features a SUV body type. Which are the major rivals of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross rivals are Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV 3XO, Haval H6, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Jimny. What is the mileage of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross comes with a mileage of 17.6 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Citroen Aircross? Citroen Aircross offers a 5-7 Seater configuration.