Citroen Aircross is priced between Rs. 8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The Citroen Aircross is available in 13 variants - You 1.2 5 STR, Plus 1.2 5 STR, Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR, Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone, Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone, Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT, Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone, Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR, Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone.Citroen Aircross comes in seven colour options: Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue With Polar White, Polar White With Platinum Grey, Steel Grey, Polar White, Cosmo Blue, Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue.Citroen Aircross has a ground clearance of 200 mm.Citroen Aircross comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1199 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.Citroen Aircross rivals are Tata Nexon Citroen Aircross comes with a mileage of 17.6 kmpl (Company claimed).Citroen Aircross offers a 5-7 Seater configuration.