Citroen Basalt, C3 and Aircross get Dark Edition, MS Dhoni takes delivery of 1st unit

Citroen India has launched Dark Edition of the Basalt , C3 and the Aircross in the Indian market. The new version will be a limited edition model that is based on the top-end variants. The first unit of Citroen Basalt Black Edition was delivered to MS Dhoni, who is currently the brand ambassador of Citroen India.

Citroen C3 Dark Edition is priced at ₹8,38,300, the Aircross Dark Edition costs ₹13,13,300 and the Basalt Black Edition will be sold for ₹12,80,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Dark Editions of all three vehicles will come with exterior finished in Perla Nera Black along with dark chrome accents on the badge, front grille and body side cladding. Then there are the bumpers and the door handles which are also finished in gloss black.

The interior is also now finished in all-black theme. So, there is Metropolitan Black leatherette seats, leatherette-wrapped instrument panel, carbon black interiors with contrasting stitching finished in red. The Dark Edition also includes elements such as custom seat covers, dark chrome mouldings and grille emblem.

"The Dark Edition underscores our commitment to blending bold design with contemporary style and delivering distinct vehicles that reflect the evolving tastes of Indian consumers," said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India. "With its striking allblack aesthetics, limited availability, and premium enhancements, we are offering an enhanced level of exclusivity that makes each Citroën in this lineup truly special. As we unveil the Dark Edition, we're elated to welcome MS Dhoni as the first customer, officially joining the Citroën Owners Club in style."

Are there any mechanical changes to the Dark Edition?

No, there are no mechanical changes to the Dark Edition of any of the SUVs. Because the Dark Editions are based on the top-end variants only, the engine on duty will be the 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbo petrol tuned for 109 bhp. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual with 190 Nm of torque, while the torque converter automatic makes 205 Nm.

