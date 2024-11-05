HT Auto
Citroen Aircross Front Right Side
Citroen Aircross Front View
Citroen Aircross Hill Assist
Citroen Aircross Rear Left View
Citroen Aircross Rear Right Side
Citroen Aircross Exterior Image
6/18

Citroen Aircross Specifications

Citroen Aircross is a 5-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,49,000 in India. It is available in 13 variants, 1199 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Citroen Aircross mileage is 17.6 - 18.5 kmpl.
8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Citroen Aircross Specs

Citroen Aircross comes in thirteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.6 - 18.5 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type ...Read More

Citroen Aircross Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
205 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500-2500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Driving Range
792 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Height
1669 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4323 mm
Width
1796 mm
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Bootspace
511 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Cup Holders
Front Only
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black \ Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Citroen Aircross News

The new Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition doesn't get any mechanical upgrades and comes with the same naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine.
Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition: Rear-entertainment displays and what else's new?
5 Nov 2024
The Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition is available in two packages: Standard and Optional, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51,700, respectively.
Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched in India, gets additional feature packages
4 Nov 2024
The Citroen C5 Aircross concept car is displayed at the 2024 Paris Auto Show.
India-bound new-generation Citroen C5 Aircross breaks cover at 2024 Paris Motor Show. Everything you should know
21 Oct 2024
This model will be a key part of the brand’s strategy to stay competitive in the evolving SUV market.
Citroen unveils the future of its C5 Aircross in at a conceptual stage. Here is what the carmaker has planned
15 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
1 Oct 2024
 Citroen Aircross News

Citroen Aircross Variants & Price List

Citroen Aircross price starts at ₹ 8.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Aircross comes in 13 variants. Citroen Aircross's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
You 1.2 5 STR
8.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 1.2 5 STR
9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
11.95 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
12.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR
12.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR Dual Tone
12.9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
13.05 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
13.25 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
13.25 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT
14 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo 5 STR AT Dual Tone
14.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR
14.35 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Max 1.2 Turbo AT 7 STR Dual Tone
14.55 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

