Updated Citroen Aircross to be launched soon

Citroen India is gearing up to launch the updated Aircross SUV in the market in the next couple of weeks. The automaker confirmed the development on the sidelines of the launch of the new Basalt X coupe SUV, which arrived with a comprehensively updated interior including a new dashboard, materials, and infotainment system. The new Citroen Aircross is expected to derive its changes from the new Basalt X.

The new Citroen Aircross is expected to derive its changes from the updated Basalt X, with changes largely focused on the interior.

Updated Citroen Aircross a few weeks away

Without divulging too many details, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, revealed to HT Auto that the updated Aircross is in the works. The upgrade is part of the brand’s new ‘Shift’ strategy that brings in new features and an improved cabin experience across the range, responding to customer feedback.

The Basalt X gets a completely overhauled interior featuring a new dashboard design, soft-touch materials, dual-tone theme with leatherette upholstery, and a new infotainment unit with Cara in-car assistant

With the new Citroen Basalt X, the automaker has introduced a new and nicer dashboard design that looks better and also gets soft-touch materials for a premium feel. The seats and door pads are upholstered in leatherette, while there are new materials adding to the touch surfaces for an upmarket experience. Citroen has also added a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 7-inch digital console. Other new features include a ventilated front seats, cruise control with speed limiter, proximity sensor with keyless entry, push-button start/stop, LED projector headlamps and fog lights, and more.

Expect a host of these upgrades to make it to the Citroen Aircross without too many changes to the exterior. The carmaker is likely to offer the 360-degree camera as an accessory, much like the Basalt X. Lastly, the brand’s recently launched ‘Cara’ in-car assistant will make its way to the Aircross, bringing the ability to make conversations, such for places, and even ask complex questions. Moreover, the Citroen Aircross will get a price reduction given the recently revised GST rates.

The Citroen Aircross will carry over the same engine and transmission choices. Expect the new Aircross to arrive sometime next month. Notably, Citroen India introduced the updated C3X last month in the market.

