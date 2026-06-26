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Citroen C3 Aircross turned into a tactical SUV; gets warship paint, off-road tyres, submarine-themed red light & more

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2026, 10:55 am
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The Citroen C3 Aircross Marine Nationale is a one-off tactical SUV, which celebrates the 400th anniversary of the French Navy.

Citroen C3 Aircross
The Citroen C3 Aircross Marine Nationale is a one-off tactical SUV, which celebrates the 400th anniversary of the French Navy.
Citroen C3 Aircross
The Citroen C3 Aircross Marine Nationale is a one-off tactical SUV, which celebrates the 400th anniversary of the French Navy.
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₹72,124/ month
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Citroen has built its reputation on comfort, practicality, and a streak of weirdness. Now, following that same path, the French car manufacturer has built a One-off SUV, a Citroen C3 Aircross, which has been transformed into a tactical SUV. Christened as Citroen C3 Aircross Marine Nationale, the SUV comes as a one-off model with tactical upgrades, in an attempt to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the French Navy.

The one-off Citroen C3 Aircross comes featuring warship paint, off-road tyres, and submarine-inspired red lighting illuminating the entire cabin. Also, the special sub-compact SUV wears a bespoke livery cut to resemble a navy uniform. The bodywork comes in a Storm Blue shade, set off by a Light Grey roof and Red coloured contrasting accents.

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The SUV features a reworked bumper with additional cladding, giving it a tougher stance. The SUV runs on 17-inch wheels wrapped in grippy off-road tyres. It sports some outdoor accessories, including a roof rack sized to carry the gear of navi divers, wide fender extensions, and slatted fog lights that have been influenced by the lanterns sailors once used to flash the Morse code communications. Besides that, the SUV sports heavy-duty straps, tow hooks shaped after the mooring cleats on a boat, and special decals across the doors and C-pillars.

Inside the cabin, the nautical theme continues as well. It sports submarine-themed red lighting inside the cabin. The seats wear custom red and white upholstery with anniversary badges. Also, it gets tri-colour blue-white-red trim across the dashboard.

Despite these cosmetic updates and accessories, the SUV continues to be mechanically the same as the regular model. Interestingly, the India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

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First Published Date: 26 Jun 2026, 10:55 am IST

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