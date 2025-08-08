Citroen C3, Aircross and Basalt to soon get upgrades, new strategy announced

Citroën India has announced a refreshed strategy, called ‘Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into the New’, aimed at strengthening its presence in the country with updated models, an expanded retail network, and a sharper focus on customer experience.

The plan builds on direct customer feedback and aims to position Citroën as an accessible yet aspirational brand. According to the company, upcoming changes will be seen across the C3, Aircross, and Basalt Coupe SUV models, all of which will receive upgraded interiors, improved connectivity features, and comfort enhancements. These updates are being developed with heavy input from Citroën’s India-based engineering teams to address local driving needs, with up to 98 per cent localisation.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C5 Aircross 1997 cc 1997 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 39.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen eC3 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 12.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen C3X 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD of Stellantis India, said the strategy is about long-term growth rather than short-term wins. “We’re aligning closer than ever with Indian customers through locally engineered products, deeper network reach, and a relentless focus on quality and customer centricity," he said.

Also Read : Citroen C3 CNG vs Tata Punch iCNG: Which CNG powered car will you pick

Expanding the Network

From just 10 outlets at its 2021 debut, Citroën now operates over 80 customer touchpoints across India. The brand aims to nearly double this number by year-end, ensuring that no customer is more than 100 km away from sales or service support. Special emphasis is being placed on Tier II, III, and IV cities, where the company sees growing demand.

To complement the physical network, Citroën is rolling out a digitally enabled service model, offering transparent pricing, real-time service tracking, and consistent after-sales standards nationwide.

Investment in India

The French automaker has already invested more than ₹5,300 crore in manufacturing facilities, R&D, and localisation. Future investment will focus on expanding both EV and ICE platforms, positioning India as a strategic hub for Citroën’s innovation and engineering under Stellantis’s global operations.

Brand Ambassador and Campaign

To mark the launch of Citroën 2.0, the company has roped in cricket legend MS Dhoni as brand ambassador. A teaser campaign featuring Dhoni hints at what’s coming — a refreshed product lineup, a stronger dealer network, and a customer-first approach. We first saw the cricketer with the brand when the Basalt was launched in the country.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: