Stellantis India has announced that Jeep and Citroen will be increasing the price of their vehicles effective from 30th April 2024. The prices for the vehicles will increase by up to 0.5 per cent. This price increase will result in an increment ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹17,000 across the models. Stellantis says that the price is being increased because of escalating input costs and operational expenses.