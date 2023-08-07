Fuel efficiency of Citroen C3 Aircross SUV revealed

Published Aug 07, 2023

Citroen is preparing to launch its third vehicle - The C3 Aircross - in September

The brand has revealed the fuel efficiency figure of the upcoming SUV

 It is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl

The SUV will be offered only with one petrol engine

It will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, churning out 108 bhp of max power

 It will come mated to only a 6-speed manual gearbox

The SUV will be offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater

It will be equipped with are 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system

There are power windows on all four windows
