Fuel efficiency of Citroen C3 Aircross SUV revealed

Citroen is preparing to launch its third vehicle - The C3 Aircross - in September
The brand has revealed the fuel efficiency figure of the upcoming SUV
It is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl
The SUV will be offered only with one petrol engine
It will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, churning out 108 bhp of max power
It will come mated to only a 6-speed manual gearbox
The SUV will be offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater
It will be equipped with are 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system
There are power windows on all four windows