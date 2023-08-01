Citroen C3 Aircross fuel efficiency revealed: Check it out

HT Auto
Citroen is preparing to launch its third vehicle in the Indian market. It is called the C3 Aircross and it can be considered as a compact SUV version of the standard C3 hatchback. Now, the brand has revealed the fuel efficiency figure of the C3 Aircross. Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM
Citroen C3 Aircross comes with 200 mm of ground clearance.
Citroen C3 Aircross comes with 200 mm of ground clearance.

The SUV will be offered only with one petrol engine. It will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that will produce 108 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It will come mated to only a 6-speed manual gearbox and there will be no automatic transmission on offer. However, there is a possibility that it joins the lineup later.

The SUV will be offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater. There are no captain seats on offer. The C3 Aircross measures 1,796 mm in width, has a length of 4,323 mm and stands 1,669 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,671 mm.

The C3 Aircross will be equipped with are 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Citroen Connect. It will come mated to four speakers and two tweeters with steering-wheel mounted controls. Apart from this, there will also be a personal assistant and 35 smart connected features.

There will be no automatic climate control on offer instead it will get manual controls for the air conditioning with a heater. There are power windows on all four windows along with one-touch auto-down for all windows. There is remote keyless entry, a 12v socket in the front, tilt adjustment for the steering, height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, front and rear armrest, a colour TFT screen for the instrument cluster and much more.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Aircross SUV bookings and delivery timelines revealed for India

In terms of safety features, there is ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, high-speed alert, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESP and seat belt reminders.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST

