Citroen C3 Aircross SUV bookings and delivery timelines revealed for India

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is all set for its official debut in the Indian car market around the festive season and the French manufacturer on Monday revealed that bookings for the vehicle will be opened in September. The company also confirmed that deliveries of the C3 Aircross - the fourth product from Citroen here - will begin from October onwards.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2023, 20:00 PM
Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. The launch will happen in the second half of 2023.
Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the same C-cubed platform as the C3 hatchback that is currently on sale in the Indian market.
Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. It has a boot space of up to 511 litres and the rear bench seat can split 70:30. 
The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology. There are five USB ports that support fast charging.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and there is a digital instrument cluster on offer.
Citroen C3 Aircross will be going against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.
 The C3 Aircross will come only with a turbo petrol engine. It is expected that the automatic transmission version and an electric version will follow.
The manufacturer says that the C3 Aircross is developed and engineered in India because of which it has a more than 90 per cent of localization level. The launch is expected to happen in the second half of 2023.
The C3 Aircross SUV is flanked by Saurabh Vatsa (left) - Citroen India Brand Head - and Billy Hayes - Senior VP at Stellantis for India and Asia Pacific Region.
Citroen came calling to India in 2019 and launched its first model - C5 Aircross SUV - in 2021. This was followed by the launch of the C3 hatchback and its all-electric version - eC3 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. But the company is perhaps placing its biggest bet on the C3 Aircross because it will compete in the extremely lucrative but fiercely competitive mid-size SUV space in what is now the world's third largest vehicle market. India, now behind only China and the US, is where the Stellantis Group as a whole and Citroen as a brand is focusing big time.

The Citroen C3 Aircross was first showcased in April of this year and is the only vehicle in its segment to also offer a five plus two seating configuration. The two seats in the third row can be removed and stored away when not required. This opens a segment-leading cargo area of over 500 litres. Those who would opt for the five-seat configuration would, obviously, still get the same large cargo area.

Positioned as a family SUV that prioritises comfort, value and a robust drive trait, the C3 Aircross claims to offer segment-leading space in the cabin for occupants as well while being fitted with a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen, seven-inch driver display unit, roof-mounted AC vents, among other highlights.

On the outside, Citroen is underlining the muscular profile of the C3 Aircross which comes with a split headlamp set up, faux skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and will be offered in numerous single and dual-tone hues. Interestingly, there are four single-tone hues and as many as six dual-tone options, apart from customisation packs as well as two options for dashboard colour scheme.

What's also mighty interesting is that all variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the same engine that is also responsible for propelling the C3 as well. The power output figure stands at 108 bhp and torque numbers are at 190 Nm.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2023, 19:59 PM IST

