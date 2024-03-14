Citroen, batting on 58 touchpoints in India, aims to score 200. Here's the plan

Citroen on Thursday announced it plans to have as many as 200 sales and service touchpoints across India by the end of the ongoing calendar year. Recognising that this would take some serious effort as it currently has 58 touchpoints here, the French car manufacturer adds that the idea is to take the brand to a ‘diverse and expanding’ customer base.

Citroen is among the new breed of car manufacturers in India with its debut model - C5 Aircross - entering the fray in September of 2022. While the model was at a premium price point, the company followed it up with more affordable options like the C3, E-C3 (electric car) and the C3 Aircross.

Although still finding a footing in an extremely competitive market, Citroen believes a 400 per cent growth in its network would put it in a position of strength. “We are looking to aggressively make Citroen available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/Tier II cities," said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director at Citroen India, in a press statement issued by the company. “Our focus extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth. These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services."

Citroen, part of the Stellantis mothership that also includes Jeep, is looking at tapping into semi-urban and rural markets by customising how it reaches different customers in different parts of the country. It plans to focus on smart retail options but has not elaborated on what these options would bring to the fore.

