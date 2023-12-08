HT Auto
Citroen, Jeep extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods

French auto giant Citroen and US-based carmaker Jeep have joined other car manufacturers in India to offer help to customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The two carmakers, part of the Stellantis Group, have rolled out multiple initiatives which include roadside assistance to special offers to buy a new model in case someone's car has been totally damaged.

HT Auto Desk
08 Dec 2023, 15:43 PM
Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Citroen and Jeep issued a statement today, December 8, stating that it will assist victims of the cyclone that left several cars damaged or submerged over the past one week. The statement reads, “In the wake of the floods caused by Michaung Cyclone in Chennai, Jeep and Citroen have announced vehicle service initiatives to provide round-the-clock comprehensive support to owners of flood-affected vehicles." The duo joins others like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors and others to offer assistance to their customers in the wake of floods in the two states.

Among the initiatives undertaken by Citroen and Jeep include 24X7 roadside assistance for their customers to tackle any emergency situation. The carmakers will also help customers wishing to tow away their vehicles to safety. The towing support will carry these vehicles to their nearest dealerships. Customers of Citroen and Jeep can also avail a 40-point complimentary vehicle check-up through advanced appointments at respective dealerships.

Citroen and Jeep are also offering fast-track processing of vehicle insurance. The customers are required to carry essential documents like Driving License, Registration Certificate and vehicle-related policy documents to the dealerships to avail this assistance. The duo will also offer prioritised repairs through insurance partners and faster claim processing. The two carmakers also promise to make genuine spare parts available in time for faster repair process.

Citroen and Jeep are also offering an opportunity to its customers who wish to buy a new car. The carmakers have special offers on fresh purchases for customers whose vehicles have been damaged beyond repair in the floods caused by the cyclone.

Citroen offers cars like C5 Aircross, C3 Aircross, C3 and eC3 as part of its India lineup. Jeep India sells SUVs like Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

08 Dec 2023, 15:43 PM IST
