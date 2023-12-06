HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki offers support to customers in cyclone-affected areas of Chennai

By: HT Auto Desk
06 Dec 2023, 13:05 PM
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they will be extending their support to customers in cyclone-affected regions of Chennai and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with its dealer partners and made several arrangements at its workshops. The company has taken several steps to provide support to its customers.

Maruti Suzuki
Image used for representational purpose only.
Maruti Suzuki
Image used for representational purpose only.

The manufacturer says that they have identified and assigned area-specific service managers to assist distressed customers. Their contact information has been shared for direct communication so that customers get quick service support. 46 tow trucks have been mobilized from neighbouring cities and 34 road side assistance vehicles are on standby for quick response.

Maruti Suzuki also has increased the spare parts inventory so that they are readily available. The manufacturer has also a pool of trained manpower from its service workshops, in nearby cities, for quicker redressal and they have also collaborated with with insurance firms for faster claim processing and settlement. Apart from this,Maruti Suzuki is also providing loaner cars and has also partnered with cab service providers.

Also Read : Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of Thar driving through flooded Chennai

Maruti Suzuki is not the only manufacturer who has come forward during these tough times. Mahindra, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Audi are offering complimentary roadside assistance to their customers whose vehicles are affected by floods. Volkswagen is also offering a priority comprehensive service check of vehicles that are affected by floods and the manufacturer has issued new guidelines to ensure that manpower and spare parts are available at the service centres. Hyundai is also offering relief kits such as dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats. Medical camps will also be set up and HMIF will help clean villages in its efforts to address the after effects. Apart from this, HMIL has assigned a Special Task Force to assist Hyundai Customers and they are offering 50% support on depreciation amount on insurance claims of flood-affected customer vehicles.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2023, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Audi Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Chennai floods cyclone michaung

