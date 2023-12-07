HT Auto
Tata Motors extends support to customers affected by cyclone Michaung

07 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has announced that they will be assisting their customers who are affected by cyclone Michaung. The manufacturer will provide an extension of warranty and service periods, a dedicated emergency road assistance team, a 24x7 helpdesk and free towing assistance. It is important to note that these initiatives will be available until 31.12.2023.

Tata Nexon facelift
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tata Nexon facelift
Image used for representational purpose only.

The company is extending the Standard warranty period, extended warranty period, annual maintenance contract period, and free service period for vehicles in the affected region. This extension applies to contracts expiring between 01.12.2023 to 15.12.2023 and will be valid until 31.12.2023.

A dedicated emergency road assistance team has been established to systematically handle cases, prioritizing them based on customer call dates and area accessibility. Tata Motors has activated a 24x7 helpdesk reachable at 1800-209-8282 to assist customers in distress. Customers can avail towing support to the nearest dealership. Additionally, the company has immediately deployed Flat Bed Trucks, Under Wheel Lifts, and more towing vans to enhance on-ground resources.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki offers support to customers in cyclone-affected areas of Chennai

Tata Motors is not the only manufacturer to come forward in these tough times. Manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Audi have also announced special initiatives. Most of them are offering complimentary roadside assistance. Volkswagen is also offering a priority comprehensive service check of vehicles that are affected by floods and the manufacturer has issued new guidelines to ensure that manpower and spare parts are available at the service centres. Hyundai is also offering relief kits such as dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats. Medical camps will also be set up and HMIF will help clean villages in its efforts to address the after effects. Apart from this, HMIL has assigned a Special Task Force to assist Hyundai Customers and they are offering 50% support on depreciation amount on insurance claims of flood-affected customer vehicles.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors Tata cyclone Michaung

