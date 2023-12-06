HT Auto
Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai To Donate 3 Crore In Flood Relief Support To Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai to donate 3 crore in flood relief to Tamil Nadu

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2023, 12:59 PM
Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai India, has announced it will be contributing 3 crore to support communities affected by the Michaung cyclone in Tamil Nadu. The state is also home to the Korean automaker with its manufacturing facility located in Sriperumbudur, just outside of Chennai. Cyclone Michaung made landfall on December 5, which led to waterlogging in several areas, while thousands of people were evacuated from the coasts and low-lying areas.

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai customers in Tamil Nadu can reach out on the RSA helpline number - 1800-102-4645
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai customers in Tamil Nadu can reach out on the RSA helpline number - 1800-102-4645

Hyundai said that its onsite teams are working with the state government authorities to deliver relief including food, water, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities. Furthermore, the company is also offering emergency roadside assistance services to its customers in the state. Hyundai customers can reach out for help on the automaker’s customer care helpline number - 1800-102-4645.

Also Read : Chennai floods: Audi announces 24x7 complimentary roadside assistance.

Commenting on the support, Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai Motor India stands in solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu in these testing times. As a reflection of our global vision – Progress for Humanity – we are committed to alleviating the challenges faced by communities during times such as these. We have contributed INR 3 crores towards the relief fund, which will deliver immediate help and bring significant impact to the affected regions & communities. HMIL has also set up a dedicated ‘Relief Task Force’ which will work closely with the District Administrations to offer support to the needy. For our beloved customers, we have ramped up our service support to flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu. We have also deployed a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support our customers."

Furthermore, the Hyundai Motor India Foundation will provide relief kits such as dry rations, tarpaulin, bedsheets and mats. The company also plans to set up medical camps and will help clean villages in a bid to address the after-effects of the storm.

Also Read : Volkswagen announces complimentary RSA to customers affected by Chennai floods.

Hyundai will also offer a 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount on insurance claims of the cyclone-affected vehicles. The company says its service network has been put on a high state of preparedness to attend to the high influx of vehicles in the coming days.

