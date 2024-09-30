10 crore cars and counting: Hyundai achieves major production milestone

Hyundai Motor has achieved a major landmark today by rolling out 10 crore cars since it began operations 57 years ago. The Korean auto giant has hit the landmark with its flagship electric car Ioniq 5 at the Ulsan facility in South Korea on Monday (September 30). The carmaker, which is also the second largest manufacturer in India, held a ceremony at its Korean facility after it achieved the production landmark.

Hyundai Motor began production in 1968 from its Ulsan facility, which is currently its largest plant across the world. The first car to be assembled by Hyundai was the Cortina, which was developed in partnership with Ford Motor. The first car to be manufactured by the carmaker at the facility was the Pony which went on sell in 1975. Currently, Hyundai Motor operates in all major markets including the US, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Massive Hyundai Motor IPO set for October launch. Carmaker gets SEBI nod

Hyundai's best-selling cars across the world

The Tucson SUV is currently the best-selling car from Hyundai Motor globally. In 2023, the carmaker sold more than two lakh units of the SUV which is also sold in India. Elantra, Santa Fe, Palisade and the Kona Electric SUV made up for the top five cars sold globally by Hyundai last year. While Tucson is still available on sale in India, the carmaker recently pulled the plug on the Kona as it plans to introduce fresh electric vehicles in the country.

Also watch: Hyundai Alcazar aims to rejuvenate with Creta-like updates

India is currently the third largest overseas market for Hyundai Motor outside its home base behind the US and European region. Hyundai began its operations in India back in 1996. The first car to be launched by the company here was the Santro hatchback. Last year, the carmaker achieved its highest ever sales in India by clocking more than six lakh units. Hyundai's best-selling car in India is the Creta SUV. Since the launch of the new generation SUV in January this year, the carmaker has already sold one lakh units of the 2024 Creta in India.

Among other popular models sold by Hyundai in India are Venue, Exter and Alcazar SUVs, i20 and i10 hatchbacks, Aura and Verna sedans. The only electric car in Hyundai's India lineup is the Ioniq 5. Hyundai also offers its N Line models like i20, Venue and Creta in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: