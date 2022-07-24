Hyundai Elantra Key Specs
- Engine1493 - 1999 cc
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space458 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Elantra
|Rs. 17.83 LakhsOnwards
|-
|113 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|165
|458
|4620
|1800
|1465
|5.3
|Honda City
|Rs. 12 LakhsOnwards
|125 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 99 bhp
|131 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|506 L
|4594 mm
|1748 mm
|1489 mm
|5.3 metres
|ElantraVSCity
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
|157 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual
|7
|-
|-
|4565 mm
|1765 mm
|1475 mm
|-
|ElantraVSVerna
|Skoda Slavia
|Rs. 10 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|145 mm
|-
|4552 mm
|1507 mm
|1752 mm
|-
|ElantraVSSlavia
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|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Hyundai Elantra in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Elantra's petrol variant is 15 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Elantra 2.0 SX MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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