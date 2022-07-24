HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Elantra And Tucson Have Links To Child Labour: Details Here

Hyundai Elantra and Tucson have links to child labour: Details here

The Hyundai subsidiary reportedly employed a minor as young as 12.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2022, 09:40 AM
Hyundai logo for representational purpose.
Hyundai logo for representational purpose.
Hyundai logo for representational purpose.
Hyundai logo for representational purpose.

Hyundai Elantra and Tucson models are among at least four passenger car models that come with traces of child labour. A subsidiary of Hyundai in the US state of Alabama has reportedly used child labour at a plant that supplies parts for the South Korean carmaker's assembly line nearby Montgomery. The other car models stained with the trace of child labour are Santa Fe and Santa Cruz. The subsidiary has been accused of employing child labours as young as 12 at its metal stamping plant, reports Reuters.

(Also Read: Tesla has an exclusive lane at this state border)

After the report was published, Hyundai said in a statement that it does not tolerate illegal employment practices at any entity of the OEM. "We have policies and procedures in place that require compliance with all local, state and federal laws," said the company in its statement.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The accused subsidiary of Hyundai christened Smart in a separate statement said that it follows all the laws and denied any allegation that it knowingly employed anyone ineligible for employment. It pushed the ball to the temporary work agencies court, from which it takes help to fill vacancies. The company said that it expects these agencies to follow the law in recruiting, hiring, and placing workers on its premises.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report further claims that the Hyundai subsidiary in the US employed underage workers from a Guatemalan migrant family. A girl, who turns 14 this month, and her two brothers, aged 12 and 15, all worked at the plant earlier this year and weren't going to school.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2022, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Tucson
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving

Trending this Week

Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
File photo of air pollution. (Used for representational purpose)
Diesel BS 4 cars to be banned in Delhi? Check new policy to battle air pollution
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
Honda to cut output by up to 30% in this country, blame it on supply snag
This Indian city collects ₹6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
This Indian city collects 6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Kia announces positive second quarter numbers, sales of EVs nearly double
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Tesla aims to revolutionise car servicing, plans F1 influenced same-hour service
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling
Punjab govt conducts vehicle-checking operation to crack down on drug peddling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city