Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II unveiled, gets design and feature enhancements
- Boasting a host of exterior and interior changes, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II aims to elevate the standards of super-luxury SUVs.
British luxury carmaker, Rolls-Royce has introduced the updated iteration of its Cullinan SUV, now christened as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II. Boasting a host of exterior and interior changes, the facelifted Cullinan Series II aims to elevate the standards of super-luxury SUVs. With orders now open for the Cullinan Series II, enthusiasts can anticipate a premium over the outgoing model's price tag, reflecting the SUV's unparalleled craftsmanship and cutting-edge features. The outgoing model is priced from ₹6.95 crore (ex-showroom), before options.
On the outside, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes. Rolls Royce said that drawing inspiration from modern sports yachts, the bumper lines form a subtle 'V,' adding a touch of dynamism to the SUV's silhouette.
Inside the cabin, the Cullinan Series II retains its luxurious ambience while incorporating notable upgrades to enhance the driving experience. A pillar-to-pillar glass-panel fascia adorns the dashboard. This aims to accentuate the sense of spaciousness, while the front passenger is greeted with an illuminated dash panel featuring a cityscape graphic reminiscent of nighttime skylines. The dual-screen setup, encompassing digital instrument displays and an infotainment system, now integrates Rolls-Royce's innovative Spirit operating system, allowing for customisable instrument dial colours to complement the vehicle's exterior or interior theme.
The Series II also introduces the Whispers app, a bespoke platform catering to Rolls-Royce clientele, enabling remote vehicle management and seamless integration of navigation destinations. Rear-seat passengers are treated to dedicated screens for content streaming and personalised comfort settings, with the flexibility to connect Bluetooth headphones and enjoy independent streaming via Wi-Fi connectivity. Upholstery options for the Cullinan Series II include the exquisite Duality Twill fabric crafted from bamboo, offering a blend of sustainability and luxury.
Under the hood, the Cullinan Series II retains its formidable 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering exhilarating performance with close to 600 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, particularly potent in the Black Badge variant. Notably, Rolls-Royce revealed that a significant proportion of Cullinan owners worldwide prefer to drive the SUV themselves.