Hyundai Elantra Specifications

Hyundai Elantra comes in three petrol variant and two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.6 to 15.0 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Elantra measures 4,620 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The ground clearance of Elantra is 165. A five-seat model, Hyundai Elantra sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less