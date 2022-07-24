Hyundai Elantra Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Elantra comes in three petrol variant and two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.6 to 15.0 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Elantra measures 4,620 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The ground clearance of Elantra is 165. A five-seat model, Hyundai Elantra sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
This car is awesome and fully comfortable and best driving experience. Speed , pickup , look all are best in that segment . I love this car . I always want to drive this car. Also want to recommend this for the Quality brand look and for the luxurious Feel.
Hyundai Elantra price starts at ₹ 17.83 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Elantra comes in 5 variants. Hyundai Elantra top variant price is ₹ 21.1 Lakhs.
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
1.5 SX MT
₹18.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.0 SX AT
₹18.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 SX (O) AT
₹19.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1.5 SX (O) AT
₹21.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
