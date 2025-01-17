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ElantraMileageImages
Hyundai Elantra Front Left Side
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Hyundai Elantra Front View
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Hyundai Elantra Rear Right Side
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Hyundai Elantra Rear View
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Hyundai Elantra Right Side View
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Hyundai Elantra Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Elantrais Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai Elantra Specs

Hyundai Elantra comes in three petrol variant and two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.6 to 15.0 kmpl, depending ...Read More