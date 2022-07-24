HT Auto
Hyundai Elantra

17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hyundai Elantra is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hyundai Elantra Specs

Hyundai Elantra comes in three petrol variant and two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.6 to 15.0 kmpl, depending ...Read More

Hyundai Elantra Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
1.5 SX (O) AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.32
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5 l U2
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
866
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorber
Front Suspension
Mc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorber
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Height
1465
Ground Clearance
165
Length
4620
Width
1800
Wheelbase
2700
Bootspace
458
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai Elantra Alternatives

Hyundai Elantra News

Hyundai logo for representational purpose.
Hyundai Elantra and Tucson have links to child labour: Details here
24 Jul 2022
File photo of Hyundai Elantra&nbsp;
Hyundai Elantra, Accent sedans recalled in US due to exploding seat belt parts
25 May 2022
File photo of Hyundai Elantra, a high-selling sedan model in the US.
Hyundai Accent, Elantra units recalled to check ‘exploding’ belt pretensioner
14 Apr 2022
File photo of 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan
Hyundai recalls over 26,000 Sonata, Elantra sedans due to windshield issue
17 Jan 2022
The new Honda Civic Si will take on rivals like the Hyundai Elantra N Line, Volkswagen Jetta among others.
Honda Civic Si to make debut today, to rival Hyundai Elantra N Line, VW Jetta
19 Oct 2021
View all
 
Hyundai Elantra Expert Review

This car is awesome and fully comfortable and best driving experience. Speed , pickup , look all are best in that segment . I love this car . I always want to drive this car. Also want to recommend this for the Quality brand look and for the luxurious Feel.

Hyundai Elantra Variants & Price List

Hyundai Elantra price starts at ₹ 17.83 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Elantra comes in 5 variants. Hyundai Elantra top variant price is ₹ 21.1 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.0 SX MT
17.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Manual
1.5 SX MT
18.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
2.0 SX AT
18.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 SX (O) AT
19.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
1.5 SX (O) AT
21.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic

*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

