Hyundai recalls over 26,000 Sonata, Elantra sedans due to windshield issue

The windshield of the recalled Hyundai Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe models may be improperly attached and could come loose in case of an accident.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 05:41 PM
File photo of 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan
Hyundai Motor Co has issued a safety recall of a total of 26,413 units of its 2020 and 2021 model-year Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata sedans in the US due to an issue with the windshield. As per a recall report filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the windshield may be improperly attached and could come loose in case of an accident.

The safety agency's report explained that the use of a "non-conforming" flow additive mixed into clearcoat paint from a supplier, Axalta, may have caused inadequate adhesion of the front windshield to the vehicle structure. According to the report, drivers of affected Hyundai sedans may notice wind noise or water leaking from the windshield, which can be a sign of the loose windshield.

(Also read | Hyundai in India, Toyota mostly elsewhere: Car brands most searched online)

The recall involves 8,256 2021 Elantra sedans, 8,561 2020 and 2021 Santa Fe models, and 9,596 2021 Sonata vehicles that were assembled in the beginning of October 29, 2020. The report states that Hyundai stopped using the "suspect nonconforming clearcoat paint" on vehicles after December 16, 2020. The company is also not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the windshield issue.

The company will start notifying owners of the affected vehicles from February 25 onwards. The company dealers will remove and reinstall the windshields of the vehicles free of charge. In the meantime, owners can also check the NHTSA recalls website to see if their vehicle is a part of the recall.

Recently, Mercedes also issued a safety recall in the US for 1,161 S500 models built between February 15, 2021 and December 4, 2021, and 77 S580 models manufactured between February 15, 2021 and December 4, 2021 for an issue with the eCall functionality. The recall also includes one 2022 EQS450 model, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notified.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 05:39 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Santa Fe Hyundai Elantra
