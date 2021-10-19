Honda Civic Si to make debut today, to rival Hyundai Elantra N Line, VW Jetta

The interior of the new Honda Civic Si is unlikely to get too many changes compared to the sedan version of the car. It is expected to get sportier seats with red accents. The red accents are expected to be present in other parts of the cabin for a sportier look. It is also expected to get a bigger and improved touchscreen infotainment system than the one seen in its predecessors.

Honda says that the new Civic Si will be the ‘most fun-to-drive’ car, hinting at its sporty character. Under the hood, the Honda Civic Si is expected to get the same old 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo engine. Honda may give the engine a few tweaks for the new generation model. The engine is capable of producing maximum output of 205 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. However, it remains to be seen if the engine and power delivery remain the same in the new generation Civic Si when Honda takes the covers off later today. The engine is likely to come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.