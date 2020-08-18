Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
No
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Instrument Cluster Speedometer gets carbon fibre finish in the centre, which along with the orange highlights unique-looking side AC vents Premium Dual Tone Beige and Black Interior Colour Champagne Gold Interior Color Garnish Champagne Gold Color Inside Door Handles Dual Tripmeter Average Fuel Consumption Average Speed Distance To Empty Time Elapsed 6.35 cm Advanced Multi Information Display Room lamp
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Body Coloured Bumper Body Coloured Outside Door Handles
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
No