Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
₹ 4.57 to 6.2 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 13.78 to 30.48 kmpl
Engine 1,086 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Cng

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Era Executive (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.57 Lakhs

Magna (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.03 Lakhs

Sportz SE (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.16 Lakhs

Sportz (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.4 Lakhs

Magna AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.52 Lakhs

Sportz SE AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.74 Lakhs

Asta (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.78 Lakhs

Magna CNG (CNG) BS VI, 1086 cc, CNG, Manual

₹ 5.84 Lakhs

Sportz AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1086 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.98 Lakhs

Sportz CNG (CNG) BS VI, 1086 cc, CNG, Manual

₹ 6.2 Lakhs

