HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Hyundai Santro Becomes A Toy Car For This Elephant

Watch: Hyundai Santro becomes a toy car for this elephant

A wild elephant attacked a Hyundai Santro Xing in Guwahati, Assam. It is not known whether someone was in the car or not.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2022, 13:31 PM
Screenshot from video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter.
Screenshot from video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter.
Screenshot from video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter.
Screenshot from video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter.

There have been several incidents where wild animals have attacked vehicles. Here, is another video that has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, an elephant can be seen pushing a Hyundai Santro Xing hatchback like a toy. The video is from Narengi Military Station, Guwahati, Assam. It seems like the Santro Xing was parked in the parking space when the wild elephant started pushing it.

This is not the first time that wild elephants have been spotted in this area. It seems like there was no one in the Santro when the elephant attacked. It is not clear how much damage was done to the car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The wheels of the Santro are turned towards the right when the wild elephant started pushing. Because of this, the Santro kept moving in circles. It is not known why the elephant was angry or whether he or she was provoked or not.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: ‘World’s best Bolero driver’: Anand Mahindra praises man escaping elephant chase)

Animals attacking vehicles have become quite common. Recently, a video of Wild Indian Bison attacking a three-wheeler went viral on social media. The incident happened in Kerala and it is expected that the Wild Indian Bison was provoked because of the headlamps on the three-wheeler. There was another incident that happened in Hasanurm, Karnataka where an elephant attacked a Honda Amaze.

One should always maintain a safe distance when there is a wild animal around. These animals are very sensitive to little things such as diesel clatter, flashy lights, sudden movements, music, horn etc. The animal might get scared and think the person is here to attack him or her. Because of this, the animal can attack the vehicle. If a person ever encounters a herd or a wild animal, it is best to park the car on the side and wait for them to leave.

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2022, 13:29 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Santro Xing
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Know which routes to avoid in Delhi now
In pics: Know which routes to avoid in Delhi now
Watch: Hyundai Santro becomes a toy car for this elephant
Watch: Hyundai Santro becomes a toy car for this elephant
Sibling rivalry: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225 compared
Sibling rivalry: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225 compared
Toyota shuts Russia shop amid Ukraine war, no plans to restart in near future
Toyota shuts Russia shop amid Ukraine war, no plans to restart in near future
Delhi rains: Police advisory on roads to avoid due to waterlogging, potholes
Delhi rains: Police advisory on roads to avoid due to waterlogging, potholes

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city