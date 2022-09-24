Watch: Hyundai Santro becomes a toy car for this elephant

A wild elephant attacked a Hyundai Santro Xing in Guwahati, Assam. It is not known whether someone was in the car or not.

There have been several incidents where wild animals have attacked vehicles. Here, is another video that has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, an elephant can be seen pushing a Hyundai Santro Xing hatchback like a toy. The video is from Narengi Military Station, Guwahati, Assam. It seems like the Santro Xing was parked in the parking space when the wild elephant started pushing it.

This is not the first time that wild elephants have been spotted in this area. It seems like there was no one in the Santro when the elephant attacked. It is not clear how much damage was done to the car.

Toys-the gentle giants play with☺️☺️

From Assam. Refugees in their own land. pic.twitter.com/3MCG8DShJG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 22, 2022

The wheels of the Santro are turned towards the right when the wild elephant started pushing. Because of this, the Santro kept moving in circles. It is not known why the elephant was angry or whether he or she was provoked or not.

Animals attacking vehicles have become quite common. Recently, a video of Wild Indian Bison attacking a three-wheeler went viral on social media. The incident happened in Kerala and it is expected that the Wild Indian Bison was provoked because of the headlamps on the three-wheeler. There was another incident that happened in Hasanurm, Karnataka where an elephant attacked a Honda Amaze.

One should always maintain a safe distance when there is a wild animal around. These animals are very sensitive to little things such as diesel clatter, flashy lights, sudden movements, music, horn etc. The animal might get scared and think the person is here to attack him or her. Because of this, the animal can attack the vehicle. If a person ever encounters a herd or a wild animal, it is best to park the car on the side and wait for them to leave.

