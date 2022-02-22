HT Auto
Santro to i20: Hyundai offers discounts of nearly 50,000 on these cars

Hyundai's flagship models like Creta compact SUV or the Alcazar three-row SUV are not included in the list of beneficiaries.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 11:12 AM
Hyundai Santro and i20 hatchbacks are being offered with heavy discounts till February 28.

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out discount offers on select models for Indian customers this month. The Korean carmaker is offering discounts on the popular hatchback models. The discounts go up to nearly 50,000 for select models.

The cars include in the offer are the Santro, i20 and the Grand i10 NIOS.

Hyundai's flagship models like Creta compact SUV or the Alcazar three-row SUV are not included in the list of beneficiaries. Other SUVs and sedans like the Venue, Tucson, Elantra and Verna are also not included in the list of models with these benefits.

Hyundai is offering this discount in the form of cash discount, corporate benefits or exchange bonus. The offers are valid till the end of the month.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS:

The Grand i10 NIOS premium hatchback is one of the top-selling models from the Korean carmaker in the Indian markets. One can get a maximum discount of 48,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in February. The hatchback is offered to customers with both petrol and diesel engines, as well as CNG versions. The Grand i10 NIOS gets both manual and automatic gearboxes as transmission options. The price of Grand i10 Nios ranges from Rs. 5.29 lakh to Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Santro:

Santro, one of the oldest existing models from the Korean carmaker, is also included in the list of cars with discounts. For the new generation Santro, one can get a discount of up to 40,000. However, this offer is valid only on the petrol variant of the hatchback. The Hyundai Santro is a 5-seater car mated to a 5-speed manual and automatic gearbox. The price of Hyundai Santro ranges from 4.86 lakh to 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20:

The popular premium hatchback from Hyundai is offered with similar discounts. The offer is applicable only on the diesel variant of the i20 hatchbacks. The Hyundai i20 is priced between Rs. 6.98 Lakh to Rs. 11.47 Lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: Santro i20 Hyundai Santro Hyundai i20 Hyundai Hyundai Motor Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
