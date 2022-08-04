In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Santro
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.67 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 to 30 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1086 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3