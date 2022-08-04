Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison

CNG is fast emerging as a preferred fuel option in the mass-market segment and while Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have been offering company-fitted kits in many of their respective moels, Tata Motors launched the CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor earlier this year as well. The Tiago CNG in particular has the potential to find many takers as it is the entry-level model form the company and competes in a lucrative segment that also has the likes of Celerio, WagonR and, till recently, Santro.

(Also Read: Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG launched. Price, specs and mileage details here)

Tata Tiago CNG is available in four different trim options XE, XM, XT and XZ+. The hatchback gets a CNG kit that works with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This powertrain churns out 73 PS of power, and the hatchback is capable of running a 300 km range on a full tank of CNG.

Introducing a CNG variant of the Tata Tiago makes the car more appealing to the consumers who seek a more cost-effective and fuel-efficient car in this segment. While the CNG variant of the Tiago enhances its appeal, the car faces competition from rivals such as Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG and Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG which have been already selling in the Indian market for quite some time. The Santro CNG was a capable competitor, but the Korean automaker discontinued the new generation Santro owing to poor sales.

Here is a price comparison of all these four cars.

Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price

Models Tata Tiago CNG Hyundai Santro CNG Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG ex-showroom price (trim) ₹ 629,900 (XE) ₹ 609,900 (Magna) ₹ 642,500 (LXi) ₹ 669,000 (VXi) ₹ 659,900 (XM) ₹ 638,000 (Sportz) ₹ 686,000 LXi(O) ₹ 689,900 (XT) ₹ 772,900 (XZ+) ₹ 781,900 (XZ+ DT)

Available in five different trim options (XE, XM, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ DT), the Tata Tiago CNG is priced between ₹629,900 and ₹781,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). New Hyundai too used to be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit, and it was available in two trims - Magna and Sportz. The Santro CNG Magna was priced at ₹609,900, and the Sportz was priced at ₹638,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG on the other hand is based on the VXi trim, and it comes priced at ₹669,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Maruti Suzuki WagonR too comes available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is available in two trim options - LXi and LXi(O), which are priced at ₹642,500 and ₹686,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Tata Tiago CNG has the widest price range among all these four cars. Also, the XE variant comes cheapest among all.

