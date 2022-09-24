HT Auto
Hyundai Santro

3 out of 5
4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Santro is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hyundai Santro Specs

Hyundai Santro comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Santro measures 3,610 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Hyundai Santro Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Asta AMT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
700
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Length
3610
Wheelbase
2400
Height
1560
Width
1645
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Hyundai Santro News

Screenshot from video shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter.
Watch: Hyundai Santro becomes a toy car for this elephant
24 Sept 2022
Tata Tiago CNG has a tough competition ahead with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro positioned in the same segment.
Tiago CNG vs Santro CNG vs WagonR CNG vs Celerio CNG: Price comparison
4 Aug 2022
The newest Hyundai Santro was launched in 2018.
Hyundai Santro discontinued: Five reasons for sunset on sunshine car
19 May 2022
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios are some of the few cars offered on discounts in May.
Santro to Aura CNG: Hyundai cars get discounts of up to 48,000 in May
10 May 2022
Hyundai Santro and i20 hatchbacks are being offered with heavy discounts till February 28.
Santro to i20: Hyundai offers discounts of nearly 50,000 on these cars
22 Feb 2022
View all
 

Hyundai Santro Variants & Price List

Hyundai Santro price starts at ₹ 4.67 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Santro comes in 9 variants. Hyundai Santro top variant price is ₹ 6.35 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Era Executive
4.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magna
5.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportz
5.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magna AMT
5.63 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Magna CNG
5.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
CNG
Manual
Asta
5.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportz AMT
5.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sportz CNG
6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
CNG
Manual
Asta AMT
6.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

