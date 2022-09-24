Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Santro comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Santro measures 3,610 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Santro sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Santro price starts at ₹ 4.67 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Santro comes in 9 variants. Hyundai Santro top variant price is ₹ 6.35 Lakhs.
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magna
₹5.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportz
₹5.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magna AMT
₹5.63 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Magna CNG
₹5.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
CNG
Manual
Asta
₹5.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sportz AMT
₹5.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sportz CNG
₹6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
CNG
Manual
Asta AMT
₹6.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1086 cc
Petrol
Automatic
