Santro to Aura CNG: Hyundai cars get discounts of up to 48,000 in May

Hyundai is not offering any discount on the i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Venue or flagship offerings like Creta, Alcazar and Tucson.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 02:32 PM
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios are some of the few cars offered on discounts in May.
Hyundai is offering heavy discounts on its small cars ranging from Santro to Grand i10 Nios. The discounts, which are applicable for the month of May, are being offered on both petrol and CNG models of the cars. The discount scheme this month includes models like Santro, Grand i10 Nios and Aura sub-compact sedan.

Hyundai Santro (petrol)

Hyundai is offering an overall discount of up to 28,000 on the petrol variants of the Santro hatchback. This includes cash discounts up to 15,000, exchange bonus up to 10,000 and corporate offers up to 3000. The starting price of the petrol model of Santro is 4.90 lakh.

Hyundai Santro (CNG)

Hyundai is also offering discount on the CNG models of the Santro. The discounts go up to 13,000. This includes an exchange bonus of up to 10,000 and a corporate offer of up to 3000. The starting price of CNG model of Santro is 6.10 Lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (petrol)

Hyundai is offering discount of up to 23,000 on the 1.2-litre petrol model of the Grand i10 Nios. This includes cash discounts up to 15,000, exchange bonus up to 10,000 and corporate offers up to 3000. The Grand i10 Nios petrol model has a starting price of 5.39 Lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG)

Hyundai is offering an overall discount of up to 13,000 on the CNG model of the Grand i10 Nios. This includes an exchange bonus of up to 10,000 and a corporate offer of up to 3000. The starting price of CNG model is 7.17 Lakh.

Hyundai Aura (petrol)

Hyundai is offering an overall discount of up to 23,000 on the petrol variants of the Aura sub-compact sedan. This includes cash discounts up to 15,000, exchange bonus up to 10,000 and corporate offers up to 3000. The starting price of 1.2 liter petrol model of Aura is 6.09 lakh.

Hyundai Aura (Turbo)

Hyundai is offering an overall discount of up to 48,000 on the Aura Turbo model. This includes cash discounts up to 35,000, exchange bonus up to 10,000 and corporate offers up to 3000. The starting price of Aura's turbo model is 8.87 lakh.

Hyundai Aura (CNG)

Hyundai is offering an overall discount of up to 13,000 on the Aura CNG model. This includes an exchange bonus of up to 10,000 and a corporate offer of up to 3000. The CNG model of Aura is priced at 7.88 lakh.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 02:32 PM IST
TAGS: Santro Santro CNG Aura Aura CNG i10 Nios i10 Nios CNG Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Santro Hyundai Santro CNG Hyundai Aura Hyundai Aura CNG Hyundai i10 Nios Hyundai i10 Nios CNG
